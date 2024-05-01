Invisors named one of the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses by the University of Florida

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors was named on the University of Florida's 2024 Gator100 during a ceremony on April 20 at Emerson Alumni Hall.

Each year, the Gator100 recognizes the world's fastest-growing Gator businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young, independent accounting firm of the Gator100 since the program began in 2015, verifies financial information submitted by each company and calculates the rankings based on compound annual growth rate over the past three years.

Invisors has been recognized as a fastest-growing Gator business for a third year in a row.

Invisors has been recognized as a fastest-growing Gator business for a third year in a row, earning spot #93 on the 2024 list, #42 on the 2023 list and #9 on the 2022 list. Invisors is proud of its ties to the University of Florida, which extend beyond this recognition. Through its college recruiting program, Invisors recruited 34% of its college hires from the University of Florida this academic year and employs over 75 University of Florida alumni.

"As I celebrate three decades of entrepreneurship, I credit the University of Florida for igniting the spark that fuels my journey," says Keith Diego, Invisors Co-Founder and Gator Alumnus, May 1990. "From my time on campus to my role at Invisors, the invaluable skills and connections I've made through UF continue to play a pivotal role in my life every day. Invisors recognition on the Gator100 list is more than an honor; it's a reminder of the strong bond between a school and its graduates."

To view the full list of 2024 Gator100 honorees, visit https://gator100.ufl.edu/2024-honorees.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilize their organizational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our client's ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

SOURCE Invisors