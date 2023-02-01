InVisory Acquires GTM Guides to Help Salesforce's 7,000 ISV and Certified Consulting Firms Better Connect with AppExchange Customers

InVisory is the first data-driven advisory marketplace that matches customer requirements to Salesforce AppExchange offerings

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InVisory, the cloud advisory marketplace for Salesforce AppExchange, today announced it has acquired GTM Guides, a Salesforce ecosystem success company. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition enhances InVisory's ability to help Salesforce Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and certified consulting firms increase their lead generation, strategic partnerships, brand awareness, and better align with target customers. InVisory has more than 4,000 monthly active users and more than 20 ISVs and consulting firm customers since its product launched 120 days ago. Patrick Cronan founded InVisory in January 2022, with a $2 million dollar personal investment. He hired co-founder Nish Mishra in June 2022, and the team has grown to 13 members since the company began. InVisory projects revenue to exceed $7 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2023.

"With thousands of ISV and consulting firms in AppExchange, we've built the first centralized hub where Salesforce customers can quickly and confidently find the best partner based on mission-critical priorities," said Cronan, CEO of InVisory. "With GTM Guides, we're addressing the need to help AppExchange vendors connect with customers based on buyer intent and specific requirements."

InVisory has built an entirely data-driven algorithm for scoring ISVs and consulting firms from the Salesforce ecosystem and is the only cloud advisory marketplace that is 100% objective. It differs from traditional SaaS and services vendor research, which is cumbersome and prone to commercial influence or technology showcase portals that offer a scoring system based solely on reviews.

InVisory eliminates time-consuming and inaccurate vendor searches forever. Salesforce end-users simply provide InVisory with exactly what they need -- apps or services. The platform analyzes structured data on feature and capability parameters and acts as a customer-to-vendor matchmaking guide to speed up the RFP short-list process. For vendors, it provides the most granular buyer intent data on the market to increase lead generation with highly relevant target customers.

Today, AppExchange vendors invest considerable time, money, and resources to list solutions and hope that once there, the channel will dramatically increase growth. The reality is it's not that simple. GTM Guides addresses this by helping Salesforce ecosystem vendors better engage and represent themselves by highlighting strengths and expertise that align with the needs of potential customers. InVisory will integrate and automate the GTM Guides deliverables to help existing and new customers achieve higher ROI for the business.

Mike Davis, founder of GTM Guides, will join InVisory as chief revenue officer (CRO), and Sienna Quirk will serve as VP of Marketing. "GTM Guides is a perfect fit for InVisory as we bring more than 70 customer-facing and partner-facing templates to help product marketing and alliance teams drive top-line growth more effectively and efficiently," said Davis. "Coming together with InVisory enables us to serve more clients and continue to innovate to help ISVs become great companies in the Salesforce ecosystem."

InVisory is a cloud advisory marketplace for the Salesforce AppExchange. It harnesses data analytics to quickly and objectively identify the best ISVs and consulting firms for Salesforce end-users based on precise requirements. For AppExchange vendors, it increases business value by improving lead generation, brand awareness, competitive intelligence, and go-to-market strategies. InVisory plans to expand its data-driven advisory marketplace model to other ecosystems in the future. For more information, please visit www.invisory.co .

