InVita Healthcare Technologies Appoints Todd Abner as Business Development Director for Blood and Plasma

BALTIMORE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading software technology provider for complex medical environments, is pleased to announce Todd Abner as the company's new Business Development Director for Blood and Plasma. Abner brings to InVita nearly 30 years of experience in blood and plasma center operations.

Prior to joining InVita, Abner held leadership roles in blood centers across the nation, including vice president of recruiting for Versiti and vice president of donor recruitment for Oklahoma Blood Institute. Before that, Abner served in director roles for the American Red Cross, BloodCenter of Wisconsin, and Carter BloodCare. He was also the 2014-2015 President of the Association of Donor Recruitment Professionals (ADRP).

"Todd Abner brings a unique balance of donor recruitment expertise and strong business development track record to InVita," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "Todd Abner's strong reputation in the industry and depth of knowledge in blood and plasma operations will enable us to more broadly meet the needs of blood centers and hospital blood banks across the country. We are excited to welcome Todd to our team."

Abner received his bachelor's degree in Management from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, and is currently pursuing a master's in Executive Leadership from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He will support InVita's Blood and Plasma product line that manages hospital order entry and inventory (HemaControl), donor recruitment and engagement (HemaConnect), mobile drives and collections staffing (HemaCollect), product QC (HemaComply–Lab), and equipment maintenance (HemaComply–Equipment Manager). Watch this video to learn more about InVita products.

About InVita Healthcare Technologies | InVitaHealth.com

InVita provides healthcare technologies for complex medical environments. Its solutions optimize supply chain performance and visibility for blood, plasma, tissue, implants, and beyond. All for increased compliance, greater cost control, and improved patient safety. InVita has offices in Baltimore, MD, Jacksonville, FL, Chicago and Lake Zurich, IL.

