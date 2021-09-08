InVita Healthcare Technologies Brings Industry First Driver Mobile App to Blood Centers

InVita's HemaControl Driver App tracks blood products in transit from blood center to ultimate destination at hospital. Tweet this

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, one of the largest U.S. blood centers, rolled out the HemaControl Driver App across all delivery operations. "Transportation and movement of blood products is an important aspect of our operations," said J.D. Pettyjohn, Chief Operating Officer at LifeSouth. "The driver app adds efficiencies and transparency throughout the process, making it easy to close out orders quickly and monitor the status of our deliveries."

"HemaControl is the only system that can efficiently manage all the moving parts of blood product fulfillment—order receipt, product packaging, transport, delivery receipt, specimen pickups, and mid-day drive data," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita. "Without HemaControl and the driver mobile app, there's no transparency or chain of custody between blood centers and their hospital partners. Inconsistent or absent documents, delays due to traffic conditions, and orders with inaccurate or no delivery timestamp become culprits for higher costs. HemaControl addresses these challenges affordably and removes the gaps caused by paper processes and lack of visibility that lead to higher costs."

Since 2013, HemaControl has been the leading hospital order entry and inventory management system. With robust GPS order tracking via the driver native mobile app, there's transparency in hospital blood orders from order to fulfillment to delivery receipt at the hospital. HemaControl also integrates with other InVita products, including donor recruitment and engagement (HemaConnect), staffing and mobile drive management (HemaCollect), product QC (HemaComply–Lab), and equipment maintenance (HemaComply–Equipment Manager).

InVita provides chain of custody software technologies for complex medical environments including blood and plasma, implant management and forensic and community care environments. Our solutions optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita's solutions support increased compliance and cost control, reduced risk, and improved patient and public safety outcomes. InVita has offices in Baltimore, MD; Jacksonville, FL; Lake Zurich, IL; USA, and Ottawa, ON, Canada.

LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. LifeSouth is committed to meeting the blood supply needs of hospitals and their patients by providing the highest quality blood components and services.

