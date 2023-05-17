InVita Healthcare Technologies, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Launch Statewide Tracking Software for Sexual Assault Kits

News provided by

InVita Healthcare Technologies

17 May, 2023, 10:52 ET

Survivors of sexual violence now have visibility into the status of their sexual assault collection kits (SAKs).

BALTIMORE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading provider of software solutions for forensic DNA crime labs, agencies, hospitals, and survivors of sexual assault, is pleased to announce the statewide adoption of Track-Kit by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). InVita's Track-Kit is the only complete SAK and inventory tracking solution that delivers accountability, transparency, and information-sharing among all stakeholders.

Continue Reading

Following the passage of the 2021 Gail's Law bill (HB 673), Florida implemented InVita's Track-Kit, a web-based tracking system that allows survivors to monitor the location and processing of their barcoded sexual assault kits and to be notified if a DNA match to an alleged perpetrator occurs.

As part of Florida's statewide announcement, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez stated, "Victims of sexual assault deserve transparency and accountability as we pursue justice for the heinous crimes committed against them. Governor DeSantis signed Gail's Law in 2021, and we commend Commissioner Glass and FDLE for implementing the tracking program two months ahead of schedule."

Approximately 35 states have implemented SAK tracking systems, 15 of which have selected Track-Kit's SAK tracking system. Florida is the thirteenth state with this system in place statewide.

Sexual assault survivor, advocate, and Director of Not Just Me Foundation, Julie Weil noted, "I am so excited about the SAK tracking here in Florida. With this finally in place, Florida has a truly comprehensive approach to rape kit reform. According to Julie's recent article, Florida's Statewide Track-Kit SAK Tracking System Helps Survivors Find Peace and Closure, "This type of change could have saved my family so much heartache if it had been available at the time of our crime."

"Public safety personnel and partnering organizations have it in their power to do amazing things for people every day and our mission is to build software that enables them to do more," said Todd Collins, President & CEO of InVita. "We are equally passionate about supporting sexual assault survivors and keeping them informed about the progress of their SAK kits. We commend the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for all they do for sexual assault survivors in the state."

About InVita Healthcare Technologies | invitahealth.com

InVita provides chain of custody software technologies for complex medical, forensic and community care environments. InVita's solutions optimize supply chains, sample tracking, and visibility across blood and plasma operations, the tissue and implant lifecycle, and environments spanning DNA and forensics. InVita's solutions support increased compliance and cost control, reduced risk, and improved patient and public safety outcomes.

About Florida Department of Law Enforcement | fdle.state.fl.us

SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies

Also from this source

LifeSouth Goes Live on InVita's HemaCollect

InVita Healthcare Technologies Deploys an Industry-First Counterfeit Drug Testing Software Solution at a Leading Pharmaceutical Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.