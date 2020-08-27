InVita Healthcare Technologies Helps Blood Collectors Recruit, Schedule and Collect Convalescent Plasma Donations

BALTIMORE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading software technology provider for complex medical environments, is offering expedited startup and deferred payment for its HemaConnect donor recruitment CRM. HemaConnect is the only industry CRM that can give hospitals and blood centers the ability to recruit for and collect convalescent plasma.

The FDA's August 23rd emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma makes it even more important for blood collectors to leverage HemaConnect's telerecruitment, donor and coordinator portals, and integrated mobile app to get the products they need and adjust nimbly to the volatility of COVID-19.

HemaConnect has led the blood and plasma collector market for years and remains the most powerful recruitment and engagement solution available with marketing automation and native mobile app integration making recruitment and appointment scheduling processes smarter. Within minutes, emails, text messages and cloud calls can request donors—especially those with the COVID-19 antibodies—to schedule a donation appointment. HemaConnect's Donor Portal provides convenient access to donors for appointment scheduling, donation locations, testing and antibody results, and other helpful tools right on their handheld device.

"More and more, we see hospital blood banks in need of the robust tools used by blood centers," said Todd Collins, President and CEO of InVita Healthcare Technologies. "Especially today, with the heightened need for convalescent plasma, hospital blood banks need a CRM that enables them to collect the right product from the right donor at the right time for their patients."

InVita Healthcare Technologies (formerly HemaTerra Technologies and Champion Healthcare Technologies) provides software technologies for complex medical environments. Its solutions optimize supply chain performance and visibility for blood, plasma, tissue and implants. All for increased compliance, greater cost control, and improved patient safety. InVita Healthcare has offices in Baltimore, MD, Jacksonville, FL and Lake Zurich, IL.

