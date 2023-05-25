Invitae Announces CFO Transition and Selection of Veteran Finance Executive Christine Gorjanc as Interim CFO

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yafei (Roxi) Wen is resigning to pursue other opportunities, effective June 30, 2023. The Company has initiated a search for a new CFO. Ms. Wen will continue in her role through the end of the second quarter. Christine Gorjanc, the Company's longtime Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, will assist during the transition and will assume the role of interim CFO, effective July 1, 2023. Ms. Wen will work closely with Ms. Gorjanc and the executive team to ensure a smooth transition. Ms. Wen's resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter related to the Company's operations, policies or procedures.

"We are immensely grateful for Roxi's significant contributions to the Company over the past two years, and appreciate her assistance during the transition. We wish her only the best in her future endeavors," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "We are also fortunate that Christine is stepping in at this time. Christine's prior CFO experience with publicly-traded companies, her deep and relevant expertise in finance and accounting, along with her long-time tenure as the Chair of our Audit Committee with the Invitae Board of Directors, make her a great resource for Invitae while we conduct the search for our next CFO."

Ms. Gorjanc has been on the Company's Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee since November 2015. She served as the CFO of Arlo Technologies, Inc. from August 2018 to June 2020. She previously served as CFO of NETGEAR, Inc. from January 2008 to August 2018 and also held the roles of chief accounting officer and vice president of Finance at NETGEAR, Inc.

Ms. Wen said, "It has been a privilege working alongside such exceptional teams, and I feel confident in the interim leadership of Christine, as the company looks to execute on its vision."

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

