Invitae Announces New Program to Offer Genetic Testing to Aid Diagnosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

"We know that genetic testing has the ability to accelerate the diagnostic process, and an early diagnosis could lead to earlier intervention and better medical outcomes for patients with SMA," said Robert Nussbaum, MD, chief medical officer of Invitae. "We're pleased to be working together with Biogen on this program, which illustrates how we can help reduce certain diagnostic barriers to ensure patients have access to genetic information."

The SMA Identified program facilitates access to no-charge genetic testing to help accelerate and/or confirm the diagnosis of SMA. This testing detects SMN1 whole-gene deletions and sequence variants. The test also quantifies SMN2 copy number, which, along with SMN1 deletion, may be useful for prognosis. Genetic testing is a key diagnostic step for individuals suspected of having SMA. Positive results from genetic testing are typically required to initiate treatment.1

SMA is a neuromuscular disease characterized by:2,3

Degeneration of spinal cord neurons

Skeletal muscular atrophy

Weakness commonly involving the limbs

SMA results from insufficient survival motor neuron (SMN) protein in motor neurons. The SMN1 gene is the primary producer of SMN protein, which is critical for the survival of motor neurons. Patients with SMA lack the SMN1 gene and rely on a closely related gene called SMN2. SMN2 is present in all individuals with SMA and has the ability to produce functional, full-length SMN protein. Although disease severity may not always be predicted by the number of SMN2 copies, there is strong correlation in many cases.

About the SMA Identified Program

The SMA Identified program is open to all individuals in the United States and Puerto Rico. The genetic test may be helpful to individuals who are:

Suspected of having SMA

Diagnosed with SMA but do not know their SMN2 copy number

copy number Undiagnosed but have a family history of SMA

A first-degree relative of an individual diagnosed via SMA genetic testing

It is a requirement for a qualified, U.S.-based healthcare provider to submit the request. Participation in the SMA Identified program is not dependent on any purchase, or recommendation to purchase, of products or services of Invitae or Biogen, nor does participation guarantee access to treatment. While Biogen provides financial support for this program, at no time does Biogen receive identifiable patient information.

For more information on SMA Identified visit www.invitae.com/sma-identified and for more information on SMA, visit www.togetherinsma.com.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

