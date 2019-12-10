Invitae Announces Program with BioMarin to Expand Access to Genetic Testing for Skeletal Dysplasias

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the launch of Discover Dysplasias™, an initiative with BioMarin Pharmaceutical to offer genetic testing at no charge to patients who show signs or symptoms of having a skeletal dysplasia, a group of rare, mostly genetic disorders that affect bones and joints and impact growth and development in children.

"There are hundreds of different types of skeletal dysplasia, many with similar clinical features. If left untreated, patients can experience a variety of serious consequences, such as developmental delay, as well as serious spinal and joint problems," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "By identifying the genetic cause of the disease earlier, clinicians can get children on a treatment plan specific to their precise condition sooner, which could help avoid or delay the most serious consequences of the disease. We are pleased to collaborate with BioMarin on this program to increase access to genetic testing for patients."

In some cases, signs are noticeable at birth, while more serious symptoms may not develop until later in childhood. Children with skeletal dysplasia may exhibit:

Short stature and/or slow rate of growth

Disproportionately large head or forehead

Disproportionately short arms or legs

Joint stiffness, pain or arthritis

Bowlegs or scoliosis

Cleft palate

Delayed developmental milestones, such as late walking

Skeletal dysplasias are typically diagnosed based on symptoms, clinician observation and diagnostic imaging. Genetic testing can provide a specific diagnosis and, in some cases, may help put patients on the path to disease-specific management sooner. BioMarin and Invitae are committed to helping shorten the diagnostic odyssey for patients and families living with skeletal dysplasias.

The Discover Dysplasias™ program is available to healthcare providers in the United States who can use the program to order testing for patients with signs or symptoms suggestive of or consistent with a diagnosis of skeletal dysplasia. Invitae is offering genetic testing for 109 genes associated with skeletal dysplasia, as well as no-charge genetic counseling to help clinicians, patients and their families understand the results. To be eligible, patients must have one of the following: skeletal abnormalities suggestive of skeletal dysplasia, short stature, disproportionate growth, dysmorphic facial features or other signs or symptoms suggestive of a skeletal dysplasia.

BioMarin provides financial support for this program to enable testing to be available at no charge to patients who elect to participate, subject to the terms and conditions of the program. Discover Dysplasias™ is BioMarin and Invitae's second program together. The companies also created Behind the Seizure®, a program that expands access to genetic testing for children with epilepsy.

Additional details and terms and conditions of the program are available for healthcare providers at www.discoverdysplasias.com .

Invitae sponsored testing programs are designed to increase access to genetic testing, particularly in conditions where earlier testing can improve diagnosis and treatment yet testing remains underutilized. The company has programs for patients suspected of having a variety of rare and neurological disorders. Learn more at www.invitae.com/sponsored-testing .

About BioMarin



BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com .

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

