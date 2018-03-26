Invitae Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 20, 2016. The offering is being made solely by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Invitae Corporation

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a genetic information company. Invitae's mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Invitae's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering, and its expectations with respect to granting the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Invitae is contained in the section captioned "Risk factors" in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Invitae disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kate McNeil

ir@invitae.com

347-204-4226

