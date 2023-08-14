Invitae Announces Selection of Finance Executive Robert Dickey as Interim CFO

– Christine Gorjanc resumes role as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for Invitae –

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Robert Dickey has been named its interim chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Christine Gorjanc, who had assumed the interim CFO role in June 2023, will transition back to her prior role as the Company's Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and member of the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Gorjanc will work closely with Mr. Dickey and the executive leadership team to ensure a smooth transition. She will also continue to assist the Company with the search for its permanent CFO.

"I'm grateful for Christine's willingness to immediately step in as interim CFO, bridging our short term needs and helping us select the right candidate for the near term transition while continuing to assist with our long term needs by identifying candidates for the permanent CFO role," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Robert Dickey brings extensive private and public company financial leadership experience to the role of interim CFO, and he has consistently demonstrated an ability to manage successfully in similar interim finance and permanent board level roles with life science companies. We are pleased to have identified an executive with his track record and financial acumen."

Mr. Dickey is an exceptional finance executive with over 25 years experience as a CFO as well as other C-level and board positions at both private and publicly traded life sciences and medical device companies. Mr. Dickey is experienced in all stages of the corporate lifecycle, including start-up and fundraising, the IPO process, high growth and turnarounds as well as interactions with directors, shareholders and the investment community. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dickey spent 18 years in investment banking, mostly at Lehman Brothers, with a background divided between M&A and capital markets transactions. As a part-time or interim CFO, Mr. Dickey has consulted with more than 10 companies in the life sciences space. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors at AngioGenex, SFA Therapeutics and GSNO Therapeutics. Mr. Dickey holds an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an AB from Princeton University.

"I was honored to step in and lend my finance and accounting expertise while the executive leadership team identified a longer term interim CFO," said Christine Gorjanc, Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors for Invitae. "With Rob's skills and experience, I am confident that Invitae's finance team will grow even stronger under his leadership."

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Ms. Gorjanc's future assistance and service with the Company; Mr. Dickey's future assistance and service as interim CFO; and the Company's efforts to hire a permanent CFO. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

