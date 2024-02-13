Invitae Files for Voluntary Chapter 11 Protection; Pursues Sale Process

News provided by

Invitae Corporation

13 Feb, 2024, 22:07 ET

 – Company to Use its Cash on Hand to Operate its Business During the Proceedings and Continues to Serve Customers and Patients –

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (OTC: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, announced today that it is building on previous actions to manage costs and improve its business structure by filing for voluntary chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. Through this filing, the Company intends to safeguard its business, customers, patients and employees while working to execute an efficient and value-maximizing sale process with the support of its senior noteholders. 

To ensure the business will operate in the ordinary course during chapter 11, Invitae has sought court approval to fund the case using its cash on hand. The Company intends to transition into chapter 11 without disrupting operations, and is committed to serving its customers and patients and meeting go-forward commitments to employees and vendors. The Company remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver innovative solutions that empower individuals to unlock the value of genomic insights to improve their health.

"We have been working diligently over the past eighteen months to improve our cash position by realigning our portfolio and focusing on our most impactful business lines," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "These strategic initiatives have accelerated our path to positive cash flow in order to realize our potential as an industry-leading genetics platform. However, we still need to address the company's debt position through these chapter 11 proceedings. I want to thank our incredibly talented and hard-working employees for their continued focus on our patients and customers." 

Invitae files for chapter 11 with the support of its Senior Secured Noteholders as agreed to in a Transaction Support Agreement ("TSA") dated February 13, 2024. The TSA includes a commitment from the Senior Secured Noteholders to provide an affirmative vote in support of the Company's chapter 11 plan, support the Company's sale process, and agree to the consensual use of the Company's cash on hand during the cases.  

Additional information on the Company's chapter 11 case can be found at www.kccllc.net/invitae

Invitae is advised in this matter by Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel, Moelis & Company LLC as investment banker, and FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial and communications advisor. 

About Invitae
Invitae (OTC: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook @Invitae.

Safe Harbor Statements
Certain statements made in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements about Invitae's continued operation of the business as "debtors-in-possession"; Invitae's ability to pay its current obligations when due and satisfy its continuing obligations, including, but not limited to, employee benefits and wages, vendors and suppliers of goods and services, and insurance and tax obligations; Invitae's expectation that the transactions contemplated by the TSA and the chapter 11 cases are consummated by the Bankruptcy Court according to the terms outlined in the TSA, and that the transactions result in significant reduction of its debt balance; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties regarding Invitae's ability to successfully consummate and complete a plan of reorganization under chapter 11; Invitae's ability to continue operating in the ordinary course while the chapter 11 cases are pending; potential adverse effects of the chapter 11 cases on Invitae's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; Invitae's ability to obtain timely approval by the Bankruptcy Court with respect to the motions filed in the chapter 11 cases; objections to Invitae's recapitalization process or other pleadings filed with the Bankruptcy Court that could protract the chapter 11 cases; employee attrition and Invitae's ability to retain senior management and other key personnel due to the distractions and uncertainties caused by the chapter 11 cases; Invitae's ability to improve its liquidity and long-term capital structure and to address its debt service obligations through the restructuring; Invitae's ability to comply with the restrictions imposed by the terms and conditions of the potential financing arrangements; Invitae's ability to effectively implement its strategic initiatives; Invitae's liquidity needs to operate its business and execute its strategy, and related use of cash; Invitae's ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees, regulatory authorities and other third parties as a result of the chapter 11 cases; the effects of the restructuring and the chapter 11 cases on Invitae and on the interests of various constituents, including holders of Invitae's common stock; the Bankruptcy Court's rulings in the chapter 11 cases, including the approvals of the terms and conditions of any plan of reorganization and the outcome of the chapter 11 cases, generally; the length of time that Invitae will operate under chapter 11 protection and the continued availability of operating capital during the pendency of the chapter 11 cases; risks associated with third-party motions in the chapter 11 cases, which may interfere with Invitae's ability to consummate a plan of reorganization or an alternative restructuring; increased administrative and legal costs related to the chapter 11 process; other litigation and inherent risks involved in a bankruptcy process; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Invitae's annual and quarterly periodic reports and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Invitae undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. 

Invitae Contacts:

Investor Relations
Hoki Luk
[email protected] 

Public Relations
Amy Sands Hadsock
[email protected] 

SOURCE Invitae Corporation

Also from this source

Invitae Partners with BridgeBio Pharma to Harness Genetic Insights for the Discovery of Rare Disease Therapeutics

Invitae Partners with BridgeBio Pharma to Harness Genetic Insights for the Discovery of Rare Disease Therapeutics

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced a partnership with BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a...
Invitae Completes Sale of Reproductive Health Assets to Natera

Invitae Completes Sale of Reproductive Health Assets to Natera

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced it has completed the sale of certain reproductive health assets, which...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Bankruptcy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.