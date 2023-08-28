Invitae Hires Industry Veteran Robert Guigley as Chief Commercial Officer

– Invitae adds chief commercial officer to leadership team; Innovative leader to help expand market share and drive revenue growth –

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it has appointed Robert (Rob) Guigley as its chief commercial officer, effective September 5, 2023. Mr. Guigley brings to the role more than 20 years of commercial experience spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and genetic testing. He will develop and implement Invitae's commercial strategy with a focus on driving profitable revenue growth, expanding the market, improving reimbursement levels and enhancing the service of clients and patients.

"I'm excited to welcome Rob to the leadership team as we sharpen our focus on expanding the size and number of pathways for profitable growth," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Rob is a talented and innovative leader who has provided vision and led impactful change throughout his career. His deep understanding of the long-term prospects of genetic information, along with his extensive experience working with payers, make him the perfect choice to help guide the next phases of our journey."

Mr. Guigley has led direct sales and marketing campaigns in a variety of roles. Most recently, he served as chief commercial officer at Ambry Genetics, responsible for executing their commercial strategy and overseeing commercial sales, business development, client services, managing genetic specialists and expanding market access.

Mr. Guigley began his career in pharmaceutical sales at AstraZeneca, giving him a strong foundation in selling to physicians. He then migrated into diagnostics, leading sales and market access at Quest Diagnostics and Counsyl. Mr. Guigley earned his MBA at Boston University Questrom School of Business and his BS at the University of Pittsburgh, where he focused on economics, math and philosophy.

"I'm excited to be joining Invitae and for the opportunity to support its mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine," said Rob Guigley, incoming chief commercial officer for Invitae. I'm looking forward to using my passion for patients and broad experience to develop an innovative commercial strategy for Invitae."

Inducement Grant

Pursuant to his hiring as the Company's chief commercial officer, Invitae is granting 850,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to Rob Guigley under Invitae's 2015 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2015 Plan"), which will be amended and restated to add 850,000 shares of Invitae common stock to a pool of shares under the 2015 Plan which is to be used exclusively for the grant of inducement awards in compliance with New York Stock Exchange Rule 303A.08 ("Rule 303A.08"). The RSUs, which were subject to approval by Invitae's Board of Directors, are being granted as an inducement material to Mr. Guigley's agreement to be employed with Invitae in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under Rule 303A.08. One-third of the RSUs will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of August 15, 2023, subject to Mr. Guigley's continued service as an employee of Invitae through the applicable vesting dates. The grant of the RSUs is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2015 Plan and the applicable form of stock award agreement.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the appointment of Mr. Guigley as the company's new chief commercial officer. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

