Invitae introduces new program to increase access to genetic testing for adult neurodegenerative conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the availability of sponsored genetic testing for patients in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Brazil who are suspected of having or are at risk for developing some of the most common adult neurodegenerative conditions, including Parkinson's disease (PD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and early-onset Alzheimer's disease (AD). The new program will make genetic testing available at no charge to individuals at risk for or suspected of having these difficult-to-diagnose conditions. Sponsored testing programs have been shown to increase access to genetic testing, which can help confirm a diagnosis, inform treatment and enable participation in clinical trials for patients.

"As a researcher and clinician working to provide patients and their families access to the genetic testing needed to get clear answers with actionable results, I've seen first-hand how important it is to continue expanding access to genetic testing for these devastating disorders," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "Early access to genetic testing has been shown to significantly speed time to diagnosis in neurological conditions. By offering no-charge, sponsored testing we are removing another barrier to testing, helping more patients benefit from genetic-informed care. As I have seen before for many other conditions, there is a virtuous cycle in which increased access to testing leads to earlier and better diagnoses that spurs the development of new therapies and in turn drives increased access to testing and better care."

There are strong genetic links to many neurodegenerative conditions, but in the past diagnosing these conditions relied only on clinical criteria and presenting symptoms alone, prolonging diagnosis. Genetic testing is emerging as an important tool in the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders. Earlier detection of a neurodegenerative condition can provide patients with the opportunity to receive early treatment that may help delay further progression of the disease.

Through the program, individuals aged 18 and over who are suspected of having or are at risk for developing ALS, PD or AD with onset under age 65 or hereditary prion disease may be eligible for no-charge testing. In addition to patients exhibiting symptoms, individuals who have a family history of early-onset disease (under the age of 65) are eligible for testing, as are family members of those with a known disease-causing variant covered by the program's testing. All testing is ordered through a clinician.

The program also includes clinical support. Genetic counseling will be available to patients in the U.S. and Canada who receive positive test results. Cost of the testing will be underwritten by program sponsors and no patient-identifiable information will be shared with program sponsors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

