Invitae Launches Detect Programs to Make it Easier for Patients to Get Genetic Testing for Prostate Cancer, Muscular Dystrophy and Heart Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the availability of its Detect programs to provide no-charge genetic testing for conditions in which testing is underutilized and can improve diagnosis and treatment. Research has shown no-charge testing programs result in earlier diagnosis and treatment. Enrollment is now open for Detect programs in four conditions: muscular dystrophy, prostate cancer, cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia and lysosomal storage diseases.

"Helping remove or reduce cost as a barrier and enabling faster, accurate diagnosis is critical for families searching for answers and navigating what can be a diagnostic odyssey," said Kristin Stephenson, Chief Advocacy & Care Services Officer of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. "Genetic information not only has the potential to impact and even personalize clinical management of diseases, but can help connect patients and their families to patient advocacy organizations and other resources to support them in their journey."

In addition to testing, the Detect programs offer participants post-test genetic counseling to help them understand their test results and make more informed decisions about their health. Some programs also offer follow-up testing to family members of patients with genetic variants associated with disease to better understand their disease risks.

"Genetic testing can offer tremendous benefits to patients, clinicians and the broader medical community by expediting diagnosis, facilitating earlier interventions, accelerating clinical trial recruitment, and providing real-world data insights into many devastating diseases," said Robert Nussbaum, MD, chief medical officer of Invitae. "Genetic information isn't used as much or as early as it should be. Our goal is to help facilitate earlier testing by removing barriers of access and cost to high quality genetic testing in those areas where its use can speed diagnosis and improve outcomes."

Invitae's network of sponsored, no-charge genetic testing programs, where the cost of testing is underwritten by sponsors, was created to address barriers to testing for patients who either do not or cannot rely on insurance coverage. Patients enroll in Invitae's sponsored testing programs through their clinician. Sponsors will receive de-identified information and contact information for clinicians who participate. No patient-identifiable information is shared. Participation in the programs is subject to patient notification and consent.

Invitae Detect Muscular Dystrophy

Muscular dystrophy refers to a group of disorders characterized by progressive muscle weakness and loss of muscle tissue. Muscular dystrophies affect 1 out of every 4,000 to 5,000 people and many forms of muscular dystrophy have overlapping clinical features making diagnosis difficult. Genetic testing has been proven to shorten the time to diagnosis and prevent misdiagnosis. Accurate and early identification of affected individuals allows for improved clinical outcomes and the opportunity to participate in clinical trials.

Invitae Detect Hereditary Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer in males in the U.S., with an estimated 174,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Genetic testing for prostate cancer patients can help determine eligibility for precision medical and surgical treatment options, clinical trial participation, as well as early detection for at-risk relatives. The Detect Hereditary Prostate Cancer program provides no-charge genetic testing and counseling for individuals diagnosed with prostate cancers, stage II and above.

Invitae Detect Cardiomyopathy and Arrhythmia

Affecting more than 1 in 200 people, primary cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias are heart disorders that affect the heart's mechanical and electrical function and predispose individuals to heart failure and sudden cardiac death. Genetic testing for cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias may affect prognosis and management and is recommended by the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. The Detect Cardiomyopathy and Arrhythmia program offers no-charge genetic testing and counseling to individuals suspected of having a familial cardiomyopathy or arrhythmia.

Invitae Detect Lysosomal Storage Diseases

The Lysosomal Storage Diseases no-charge genetic testing program has already started enrolling and helping families find answers. Lysosomal Storage Diseases (LSDs) are inherited metabolic diseases characterized by the accumulation of toxic substrates in the lysosomes due to specific enzyme deficiencies. LSDs are progressive, multisystemic conditions associated with high morbidity and mortality; many are not apparent at birth. Early identification of affected individuals provides the opportunity to investigate potential treatment options, allowing for the possibility of improved clinical outcomes. Neurogene is a sponsor of the Invitae Detect Lysosomal Storage Diseases program.

Additional details, terms and conditions of the programs can be found at Invitae sponsored testing programs.

