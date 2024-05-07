Invitae Receives Court Approval for Sale to Labcorp

Acquisition advances Labcorp's specialty testing strategy in key areas such as oncology and rare diseases

Key milestone reached in Invitae's Chapter 11 process

BURLINGTON, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, and Invitae (OTC:NVTAQ), a leading medical genetics company, announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court has approved the previously announced bid by Labcorp to acquire assets of Invitae.

"As a leading medical genetics company, Invitae has advanced genomics-based testing solutions across its network," said Mark Schroeder, Executive Vice President and President of Diagnostics Laboratories and Chief Operations Officer of Labcorp. "Invitae will complement our business and advance our leadership in genetic screening, diagnostics and specialty testing. This supports our goal to provide best-in-class resources and health insights for patients and physicians."

"The Court's approval of our proposed sale to Labcorp is a positive step forward in our restructuring process," said Ken Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invitae. "Looking ahead, I am confident that with this transaction, Labcorp will help ensure our industry-leading genetics platform is available to all who can benefit from it."

The transaction is expected to bolster Labcorp's genetic specialty testing capabilities, especially in key health areas such as oncology and rare diseases, aimed at enhancing patient care and providing insights into their health with improved accessibility to genetic data. The transaction also strengthens Labcorp's ability to utilize genetic data to enhance and support clinical trials and treatment regimens.

Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement, Labcorp will acquire select assets of Invitae on a going concern basis for $239 million in cash consideration, plus other non-cash consideration. Invitae and Labcorp anticipate the sale will be completed in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions and applicable regulatory approvals.

Additional information on Invitae's chapter 11 case can be found at www.kccllc.net/invitae.

Invitae is advised in this matter by Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel, Moelis & Company LLC as investment banker and FTI Consulting, Inc. as financial and communications advisor. Citi is serving as Labcorp's financial advisor and Hogan Lovells and Kilpatrick Townsend are serving as Labcorp's legal counsel.

About Labcorp

Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's more than 67,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for 84% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved in 2023 by the FDA and performed more than 600 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more about us at www.labcorp.com .

About Invitae

Invitae (OTC: NVTAQ) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook @Invitae.

