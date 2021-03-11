Invitae Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced the issuance of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, augmenting the company's disclosures regarding its ESG strategy and capabilities.

"Those of us who have dedicated our careers to improving healthcare understand deeply the impacts of climate change and the environment, social inequity and the actions of corporations on the health of individuals. At Invitae, our mission is to improve healthcare for billions of individuals, making our ability to incorporate key ESG factors into our strategy core to our future," said Shelly Guyer, chief financial officer and leader of the company's sustainability initiatives. "I couldn't be more proud to now spearhead Invitae's efforts in the important areas of ESG. Sustainability has been a lifelong passion of mine, and together with our leadership team and board of directors, I look forward to building on the foundation outlined in our first ESG report."

Under Guyer's leadership, Invitae is embarking on a multi-year effort to improve its ESG capabilities, quantify and track its progress, with a particular focus on efforts that translate to better healthcare for patients, motivate employees, and build long-term financial value for shareholders.

As the company's operations continue to expand in the United States and around the world, sustainability and reducing the company's environmental footprint will be at the forefront of planning, with an initial focus on energy usage and waste management.

Helping address some of the many social factors that impact healthcare equity will be supported through both its continued focus on making genetic testing affordable and accessible, as well as through efforts to improve representation in research. In addition, the company will continue to strengthen its focus on creating an inclusive culture to attract the brightest minds who can help achieve its mission.

With involvement from the leadership team, the board of directors and a team of employees across numerous functions, the company is continuing to strengthen the policies and procedures that operationalize the company's commitment to oversight and integration of ESG factors in its strategy and risk management.

Invitae intends to share progress on ESG initiatives yearly. The current report is available at the company's website at www.invitae.com/social-responsibility .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the Company's ESG plans and initiatives and the expected impact thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the company's history of losses; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; security breaches, loss of data and other disruptions; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

