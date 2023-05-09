Invitae Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

May 09, 2023, 16:01 ET
– Reported revenue of $117.4 million, a 5% year-over-year decrease due to exited businesses and geographies; pro forma year-over-year revenue growth was ~10% –
– Continued improvement in gross margin and ongoing cash burn trends –
– Company reiterates key 2023 financial guidance metrics –
– Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time –
SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"In the first quarter, our team continued to execute across the organization as we posted approximately 10% year-over-year growth in revenue on a pro forma basis, along with improved gross margins and reduced cash burn and we are reiterating our 2023 financial goals," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding our current business along with investing in our growth engines. We are pleased with the recent clinical developments in our PCM assay for minimal residual disease, as we continue to take steps to advance a continuum of precision oncology. Furthermore, we are working opportunistically to improve our performance through revenue cycle management and working capital improvements. We are confident that these initiatives will strengthen our foundation as we move forward with our mission."
First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
- Generated revenue of $117.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus $123.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced in 2022. On a pro forma basis, or after removing approximately $17 million of revenue from first quarter 2022 relating to exited businesses and geographies, first quarter 2023 revenue grew approximately 10% year-over-year.
- GAAP gross profit was $28.9 million in the quarter, compared with $26.6 million over the same period of 2022, or 8.8% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was $56.2 million in the quarter, compared with $45.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%.
- GAAP gross margin was 24.6% in the quarter, as compared with 21.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.9% in the quarter, as compared with 36.6% in the first quarter of 2022.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $388.7 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
- Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and net changes in investments in the quarter was $171.5 million. Reported cash burn in the quarter was $193.9 million and included an outflow of $143.1 million related to financing activities. Excluding these items, ongoing cash burn would have been $50.8 million. This represents a continued improving trend since the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition to working capital improvement, in particular inventory management, ongoing cash burn in the first quarter also benefited from accounts receivable reductions of approximately $13 million associated with the realignment of the previous Archer business.
- Revenue per patient was $463 in the quarter, compared to $416 in the first quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of our realignment efforts.
- Total patient population as of March 31, 2023 is approximately 3.9 million with over 63% available for data sharing.
Total GAAP operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the first quarter of 2023 was $204.3 million. As a result, GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 174%, compared to 194% in the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense was $132.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 113%, compared to 169% in the first quarter of 2022.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $192.2 million, or a $0.77 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $181.9 million, or net loss per share of $0.80, for the first quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $93.7 million, or a $0.37 non-GAAP net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $177.4 million, or an $0.78 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Financial Guidance
Management continues to expect 2023 revenue to be over $500 million, representing low double-digit year-over-year growth compared to 2022 pro forma revenue. The company also continues to expect its non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 to be between 48-50%.
In 2023, reported cash burn will be higher than ongoing cash burn as a result of the company's voluntary repayment of its $135 million term loan in the first quarter of 2023. Ongoing cash burn is expected to be the same as the company's previous guidance range of $250-275 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Details
Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss financial results and recent developments. To access the conference call, please register at the link below:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=cd3e99e2&confId=49697
Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes.
The live webcast of the call and slide deck may be accessed here or by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.
About Invitae
Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.
To learn more, visit invitae.com and follow for updates on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @Invitae.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission; the company's beliefs regarding the potential of its business, and its business priorities and initiatives and the potential benefits thereof; the company's future financial and operating results, and the drivers of future financial results; the company's focus, strategy, roadmap and product pipeline; and the company's financial guidance for 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's failure to manage growth effectively; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the reports filed by the company with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.
Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.
Invitae Contacts:
Investor Relations
Hoki Luk
[email protected]
Public Relations
Amy Hadsock
[email protected]
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 161,197
|
$ 257,489
|
Marketable securities
|
217,501
|
289,611
|
Accounts receivable
|
85,592
|
96,148
|
Inventory
|
19,070
|
30,386
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
20,908
|
19,496
|
Total current assets
|
504,268
|
693,130
|
Property and equipment, net
|
95,445
|
108,723
|
Operating lease assets
|
78,051
|
106,563
|
Restricted cash
|
10,034
|
10,030
|
Intangible assets, net
|
981,888
|
1,012,549
|
Other assets
|
21,977
|
23,121
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,691,663
|
$ 1,954,116
|
Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 11,903
|
$ 13,984
|
Accrued liabilities
|
85,131
|
74,388
|
Operating lease obligations
|
16,374
|
14,600
|
Finance lease obligations
|
4,870
|
5,121
|
Convertible senior secured notes, current portion (at fair value)
|
71,902
|
—
|
Total current liabilities
|
190,180
|
108,093
|
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
|
143,744
|
134,386
|
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|
2,529
|
3,780
|
Debt
|
—
|
122,333
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
1,169,374
|
1,470,783
|
Convertible senior secured notes, net of current portion (at fair value)
|
211,036
|
—
|
Deferred tax liability
|
7,130
|
8,130
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
4,326
|
4,775
|
Total liabilities
|
1,728,319
|
1,852,280
|
Stockholders' (deficit) equity:
|
Common stock
|
26
|
25
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(108)
|
(80)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,984,750
|
4,931,032
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,021,324)
|
(4,829,141)
|
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
(36,656)
|
101,836
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity
|
$ 1,691,663
|
$ 1,954,116
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue:
|
Test revenue
|
$ 112,623
|
$ 119,497
|
Other revenue
|
4,733
|
4,194
|
Total revenue
|
117,356
|
123,691
|
Operating expenses:
|
Cost of revenue
|
88,442
|
97,116
|
Research and development
|
61,978
|
128,236
|
Selling and marketing
|
44,510
|
60,144
|
General and administrative
|
45,241
|
51,428
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
52,556
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
292,727
|
336,924
|
Loss from operations
|
(175,371)
|
(213,233)
|
Other (expense) income, net:
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
(10,822)
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(19,859)
|
—
|
Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes
|
18,304
|
—
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities
|
218
|
10,003
|
Other income, net
|
5,883
|
436
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
(6,276)
|
10,439
|
Interest expense
|
(11,496)
|
(13,985)
|
Net loss before taxes
|
(193,143)
|
(216,779)
|
Income tax benefit
|
960
|
34,920
|
Net loss
|
$ (192,183)
|
$ (181,859)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.77)
|
$ (0.80)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
249,907
|
228,470
|
INVITAE CORPORATION
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (192,183)
|
$ (181,859)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net
|
50,354
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34,963
|
27,100
|
Stock-based compensation
|
29,193
|
46,822
|
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|
3,022
|
3,883
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
10,822
|
—
|
Debt issuance costs
|
19,859
|
—
|
Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes
|
(18,304)
|
—
|
Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations
|
(218)
|
(10,003)
|
Benefit from income taxes
|
(960)
|
(34,920)
|
Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock
|
830
|
1,660
|
Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities
|
(2,949)
|
570
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
3,111
|
1,286
|
Other
|
824
|
674
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:
|
Accounts receivable
|
10,556
|
(14,172)
|
Inventory
|
11,316
|
(9,941)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(1,412)
|
1,654
|
Other assets
|
163
|
(1,984)
|
Accounts payable
|
(1,942)
|
22,863
|
Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
|
8,557
|
(1,176)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(34,398)
|
(147,543)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of marketable securities
|
(126,053)
|
(550,541)
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|
201,255
|
121,933
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(1,324)
|
(20,848)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
73,878
|
(449,456)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|
1
|
425
|
Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028
|
30,000
|
—
|
Payments for debt issuance costs and prepayment fees
|
(28,014)
|
—
|
Repayment of debt
|
(135,000)
|
—
|
Finance lease principal payments
|
(1,289)
|
(1,330)
|
Settlement of acquisition obligations
|
(1,466)
|
(15)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(135,768)
|
(920)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(96,288)
|
(597,919)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
267,519
|
933,525
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 171,231
|
$ 335,606
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cost of revenue
|
$ 88,442
|
$ 97,116
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(26,950)
|
(18,000)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(80)
|
(132)
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
—
|
(504)
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
(88)
|
—
|
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
|
(149)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$ 61,175
|
$ 78,480
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$ 117,356
|
$ 123,691
|
Cost of revenue
|
88,442
|
97,116
|
Gross profit
|
28,914
|
26,575
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
26,950
|
18,000
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
80
|
132
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
—
|
504
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
88
|
—
|
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
|
149
|
—
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 56,181
|
$ 45,211
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Research and development
|
$ 61,978
|
$ 128,236
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(90)
|
(530)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(13,337)
|
(23,769)
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
(842)
|
(2,581)
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
(770)
|
—
|
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
|
(184)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP research and development
|
$ 46,755
|
$ 101,356
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Selling and marketing
|
$ 44,510
|
$ 60,144
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(1,569)
|
(1,624)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(549)
|
(583)
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
(230)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
|
$ 42,162
|
$ 57,937
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
General and administrative
|
$ 45,241
|
$ 51,428
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
(154)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(1,100)
|
(1,572)
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
(379)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 43,762
|
$ 49,702
|
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Research and development
|
$ 61,978
|
$ 128,236
|
Selling and marketing
|
44,510
|
60,144
|
General and administrative
|
45,241
|
51,428
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
52,556
|
—
|
Operating expenses
|
204,285
|
239,808
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
(52,556)
|
—
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
(154)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
(1,659)
|
(2,154)
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
(14,986)
|
(25,924)
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
(842)
|
(2,581)
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
(1,379)
|
—
|
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
|
(184)
|
—
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 132,679
|
$ 208,995
|
Reconciliation of Other (Expense) Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other (Expense) Income, Net
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
$ (6,276)
|
$ 10,439
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities
|
(218)
|
(10,003)
|
Non-GAAP other (expense) income, net
|
$ (6,494)
|
$ 436
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share
|
Three Months Ended
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net loss
|
$ (192,183)
|
$ (181,859)
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
52,556
|
—
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
—
|
154
|
Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets and liabilities
|
(218)
|
(10,003)
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
28,609
|
20,154
|
Acquisition-related stock-based compensation
|
15,066
|
26,056
|
Acquisition-related post-combination expense
|
842
|
3,085
|
Restructuring-related retention bonuses
|
1,467
|
—
|
Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation
|
184
|
—
|
Inventory and prepaid write-offs
|
149
|
—
|
Acquisition-related income tax benefit
|
(170)
|
(35,000)
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$ (93,698)
|
$ (177,413)
|
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.77)
|
$ (0.80)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
$ (0.37)
|
$ (0.78)
|
Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
249,907
|
228,470
|
Reconciliation of Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2023
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
$ (34,398)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
73,878
|
Net cash used in by financing activities
|
(135,768)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(96,288)
|
Adjustments:
|
Net changes in investments
|
(75,202)
|
Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028, net of
|
(22,435)
|
Cash burn
|
$ (193,925)
|
• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $135.0 million repayment of debt, $8.1 million of
SOURCE Invitae Corporation
Share this article