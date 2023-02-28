Invitae Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Provides Company Updates

– Entered into a ~$336 million transaction for the 2024 convertible notes, effectively addressing ~96% of the amount outstanding (see separate press release to follow) –

– Repaid its 2024 senior secured term loan in full, improving its balance sheet –

– Company maintains cash runway through the end of 2024 –

– Annual revenue grew by 12.1%; Continued to improve on key financial metrics –

– Major initiatives under strategic realignment largely completed –

– Guiding to low double digit pro forma revenue growth and continued expansion of non-GAAP gross margin in 2023, decreasing cash burn by over 45% from 2022 –

– Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time –

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 was a transformative year for Invitae as we shifted our focus to drive more profitable growth, and we are pleased that the major initiatives under our strategic realignment are now largely completed," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "Our talented teams made great progress, and continued their work in service of patients and customers while delivering on the financial objectives aligned to our new path. These continued improvements in our financial metrics reflect our new priorities and operating discipline. In light of that execution, we separately announced today significant developments in addressing approximately 96% of our near-term debt obligations. Our investors have agreed to extend the maturities of our 2024 convertible notes into 2028, along with equitizing a portion of the debt and adding capital, demonstrating their confidence in Invitae's future. We have also repaid our term loan in full and further improved our balance sheet. Overall, we are looking forward to 2023, as we continue to drive operational excellence, along with setting the stage for our long-term growth opportunities for years to come."

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Generated revenue of $516.3 million in 2022, a 12.1% increase from $460.4 million in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $122.5 million , versus $126.1 million a year ago, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced earlier in the year.

in 2022, a 12.1% increase from in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 revenue of , versus a year ago, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced earlier in the year. GAAP gross profit was $99.1 million in 2022, including $29.6 million in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was $219.7 million in 2022, including $58.5 million in the fourth quarter.

in 2022, including in the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP gross profit was in 2022, including in the fourth quarter. GAAP gross margin was 19.2% in 2022, as compared with 24.3% in 2021, and 24.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, versus 23.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 42.5% in 2022, as compared with 36.6% in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 47.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 36.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022 , compared to $596.0 million as of September 30, 2022 and $1.06 billion as of December 31, 2021 .

as of , compared to as of and as of . Cash burn in 2022 was $509.6 million , compared to a cash burn of $849.2 million in 2021. 2022 cash burn included outflows of $53.3 million ( $38.4 million related to realignment and $14.9 million acquisition-related payments), as well as an inflow of $44.5 million related to the selected assets sale of the RUO kitted solutions.

, compared to a cash burn of in 2021. 2022 cash burn included outflows of ( related to realignment and acquisition-related payments), as well as an inflow of related to the selected assets sale of the RUO kitted solutions. Cash burn in the fourth quarter was $41.8 million and included an outflow of $9.3 million related to realignment and $0.1 million of acquisition-related payments, as well as an inflow of $44.5 million related to the selected assets sale of the RUO kitted solutions. Excluding these items, cash burn would have been $77.0 million . This represents a continued improving trend since the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by our strategic realignment and cost reduction plans.

and included an outflow of related to realignment and of acquisition-related payments, as well as an inflow of related to the selected assets sale of the RUO kitted solutions. Excluding these items, cash burn would have been . This represents a continued improving trend since the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by our strategic realignment and cost reduction plans. Total active healthcare provider accounts totaled 20,929 as of December 31, 2022 , an increase of approximately 13% year-over-year.

, an increase of approximately 13% year-over-year. Active pharmaceutical and commercial partnerships grew to 238, an increase of approximately 34% year-over-year, reflecting growing adoption of our product and services to pharmaceutical, health systems and other partners.

Revenue per patient was $475 in 2022, a decrease of approximately 3% from $491 in 2021. Revenue per patient was $511 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $505 in the third quarter of 2022, and $476 in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of our realignment efforts.

in 2022, a decrease of approximately 3% from in 2021. Revenue per patient was in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to in the third quarter of 2022, and in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of our realignment efforts. Total patient population as of December 31, 2022 is more than 3.6 million with over 62% available for data sharing.

Total GAAP operating expense, which excludes cost of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $124.5 million, which includes items related to the strategic realignment. As a result, GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 102%, compared to 194% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expense was $135.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 111%, compared to 171% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $99.8 million, or a $0.41 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $205.1 million, or net loss per share of $0.90, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $82.0 million, or a $0.34 non-GAAP net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $184.7 million, or an $0.81 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Guidance

On a pro forma basis, the company exited fourth quarter 2022 at an annualized revenue of approximately $450 million for its remaining business. Management is expecting 2023 revenue to be over $500 million, representing low double-digit year-over-year growth compared to 2022 pro forma revenue.

Thanks to realignment initiatives, non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 is expected to be between 48-50%, compared to 42.5% in 2022. Cash burn is expected to be in the range of $250-275 million in 2023, a more than 45% reduction from 2022.

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)



December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,489

$ 923,250 Marketable securities 289,611

122,121 Accounts receivable 96,148

66,227 Inventory 30,386

33,516 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,496

33,691 Total current assets 693,130

1,178,805 Property and equipment, net 108,723

114,714 Operating lease assets 106,563

121,169 Restricted cash 10,030

10,275 Intangible assets, net 1,012,549

1,187,994 Goodwill —

2,283,059 Other assets 23,121

23,551 Total assets $ 1,954,116

$ 4,919,567 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 13,984

$ 21,127 Accrued liabilities 74,388

106,453 Operating lease obligations 14,600

12,359 Finance lease obligations 5,121

4,156 Total current liabilities 108,093

144,095 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 134,386

124,369 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,780

5,683 Debt 122,333

113,391 Convertible senior notes, net 1,470,783

1,464,138 Deferred tax liability 8,130

51,696 Other long-term liabilities 4,775

37,797 Total liabilities 1,852,280

1,941,169 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 25

23 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80)

(7) Additional paid-in capital 4,931,032

4,701,230 Accumulated deficit (4,829,141)

(1,722,848) Total stockholders' equity 101,836

2,978,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,954,116

$ 4,919,567

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:















Test revenue

$ 119,042

$ 121,624

$ 500,560

$ 444,072 Other revenue

3,412

4,497

15,743

16,377 Total revenue

122,454

126,121

516,303

460,449 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

92,844

96,106

417,256

348,669 Research and development

71,529

131,764

402,088

416,087 Selling and marketing

46,795

62,205

218,881

225,910 General and administrative

43,243

50,430

192,314

248,070 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

2,313,047

— Restructuring and other costs

10,292

—

140,331

— Gain on sale of RUO kit assets

(47,354)

—

(47,354)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

190

(1,850)

(386,646) Total operating expenses

217,349

340,695

3,634,713

852,090 Loss from operations

(94,895)

(214,574)

(3,118,410)

(391,641) Other income (expense), net:















Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities

240

16,017

15,906

25,196 Other income (expense), net

4,083

(185)

8,054

482 Total other income, net

4,323

15,832

23,960

25,678 Interest expense

(14,598)

(14,031)

(56,747)

(49,900) Net loss before taxes

(105,170)

(212,773)

(3,151,197)

(415,863) Income tax benefit

5,353

7,649

44,904

36,857 Net loss

$ (99,817)

$ (205,124)

$ (3,106,293)

$ (379,006) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.41)

$ (0.90)

$ (13.18)

$ (1.80) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

243,948

226,849

235,676

210,946

INVITAE CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net loss $ (3,106,293)

$ (379,006)

$ (602,170) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill and IPR&D impairment 2,313,047

—

— Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets 60,507

—

— Gain on sale of RUO kit assets (47,354)

—

— Depreciation and amortization 142,071

80,472

39,050 Stock-based compensation 199,304

180,075

158,747 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 15,587

14,226

17,204 Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (17,756)

(411,842)

92,348 Benefit from income taxes (44,904)

(36,857)

(112,100) Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock

compensation 8,428

9,530

91,021 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities (1,515)

6,221

1,236 Non-cash lease expense 10,240

3,496

777 Other 1,018

1,487

(588) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (29,921)

(16,696)

(2,814) Inventory 3,130

(1,486)

(7,832) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,195

(14,563)

(2,010) Other assets 3,124

(3,274)

895 Accounts payable (2,465)

(9,258)

10,186 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (13,404)

17,660

17,548 Net cash used in operating activities (492,961)

(559,815)

(298,502) Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of marketable securities (892,361)

(325,957)

(280,258) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities —

—

12,832 Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 726,313

425,293

277,487 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

(247,396)

(383,753) Proceeds from sale of RUO kit assets 44,554

—

— Purchases of property and equipment (53,309)

(54,720)

(22,865) Other —

(1,300)

(4,026) Net cash used in investing activities (174,803)

(204,080)

(400,583) Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net 9,658

434,263

263,688 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 8,157

23,767

284,203 Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net —

1,116,427

— Proceeds from issuance of debt, net —

—

129,214 Finance lease principal payments (5,410)

(3,759)

(2,655) Settlement of acquisition obligations (10,647)

(4,758)

(1,457) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,758

1,565,940

672,993 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (666,006)

802,045

(26,092) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 933,525

131,480

157,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 267,519

$ 933,525

$ 131,480

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of revenue

$ 92,844

$ 96,106

$ 417,256

$ 348,669 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(26,950)

(15,392)

(100,568)

(49,970) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(156)

(141)

(581)

(2,461) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

(479)

(1,053)

(1,058) Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets

—

—

—

(3,148) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(82)

—

(252)

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

(1,712)

—

(18,179)

— Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 63,944

$ 80,094

$ 296,623

$ 292,032

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue

$ 122,454

$ 126,121

$ 516,303

$ 460,449 Cost of revenue

92,844

96,106

417,256

348,669 Gross profit

29,610

30,015

99,047

111,780 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

26,950

15,392

100,568

49,970 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

156

141

581

2,461 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

479

1,053

1,058 Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets

—

—

—

3,148 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

82

—

252

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

1,712

—

18,179

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 58,510

$ 46,027

$ 219,680

$ 168,417

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development

$ 71,529

$ 131,764

$ 402,088

$ 416,087 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(91)

(529)

(1,429)

(2,117) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(14,367)

(23,703)

(80,086)

(44,406) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(3,460)

(2,607)

(10,646)

(6,056) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,339)

—

(1,985)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(2,607)

—

(5,918)

— Non-GAAP research and development

$ 49,665

$ 104,925

$ 302,024

$ 363,508

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Selling and marketing

$ 46,795

$ 62,205

$ 218,881

$ 225,910 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,595)

(1,686)

(6,451)

(6,748) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(511)

—

(2,885)

(2,696) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

—

—

(38) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(243)

—

(358)

— Non-GAAP selling and marketing

$ 44,446

$ 60,519

$ 209,187

$ 216,428

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 General and administrative

$ 43,243

$ 50,430

$ 192,314

$ 248,070 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(1,119)

(32)

(7,775)

(21,293) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

(165)

—

(35,628) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(595)

—

(895)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(71)

—

(182)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 41,458

$ 50,233

$ 183,462

$ 191,149



Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development

$ 71,529

$ 131,764

$ 402,088

$ 416,087 Selling and marketing

46,795

62,205

218,881

225,910 General and administrative

43,243

50,430

192,314

248,070 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

2,313,047

— Restructuring and other costs

10,292

—

140,331

— Gain on sale of RUO kit assets

(47,354)

—

(47,354)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

190

(1,850)

(386,646) Operating expenses

124,505

244,589

3,217,457

503,421 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

(2,313,047)

— Restructuring and other costs

(10,292)

—

(140,331)

— Gain on sale of RUO kit assets

47,354

—

47,354

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

(190)

1,850

386,646 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,686)

(2,215)

(7,880)

(8,865) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(15,997)

(23,735)

(90,746)

(68,395) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(3,460)

(2,772)

(10,646)

(41,722) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(2,177)

—

(3,238)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(2,678)

—

(6,100)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 135,569

$ 215,677

$ 694,673

$ 771,085

Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income (Expense), Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Other income, net

$ 4,323

$ 15,832

$ 23,960

$ 25,678 Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities

(240)

(16,017)

(15,906)

(25,196) Non-GAAP other income (expense), net

$ 4,083

$ (185)

$ 8,054

$ 482

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (99,817)

$ (205,124)

$ (3,106,293)

$ (379,006) Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

2,313,047

— Restructuring and other costs

10,292

—

140,331

— Gain on sale of RUO kit assets

(47,354)

—

(47,354)

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

190

(1,850)

(386,646) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

28,636

17,607

108,448

58,835 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

16,153

23,876

91,327

70,856 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

3,460

3,251

11,699

42,780 Change in fair value of acquisition-related

assets and liabilities

(240)

(16,017)

(15,906)

(22,048) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

2,259

—

3,490

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

2,678

—

6,100

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

1,712

—

18,179

— Acquisition-related income tax benefit

235

(8,480)

(39,960)

(39,087) Non-GAAP net loss

$ (81,986)

$ (184,697)

$ (518,742)

$ (654,316)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.41)

$ (0.90)

$ (13.18)

$ (1.80) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.34)

$ (0.81)

$ (2.20)

$ (3.10) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

243,948

226,849

235,676

210,946

Reconciliation of Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2022

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (147,543)

$ (134,689)

$ (128,702)

$ (82,027)

$ (492,961) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (449,456)

108,965

43,797

121,891

(174,803) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (920)

3,770

(1,691)

599

1,758 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash (597,919)

(21,954)

(86,596)

40,463

(666,006) Adjustments:

















Net changes in investments 428,608

(125,087)

(55,212)

(82,261)

166,048 Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net —

—

(9,658)

—

(9,658) Cash burn $ (169,311)

$ (147,041)

$ (151,466)

$ (41,798)

$ (509,616)



















• Cash burn for the three months ended June 30, 2022 includes $0.7 million of acquisition-related payments. • Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2022 includes $29.1 million of restructuring-related cash payments and $14.1 million

of acquisition-related payments. • Cash burn for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes $44.5 million of proceeds from the sale of RUO kit assets, $9.3 million

of restructuring-related cash payments and $0.1 million of acquisition-related payments.

