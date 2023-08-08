Invitae Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

– Reported revenue of $120.5 million, a 12% year-over-year decrease due to exited businesses and geographies; pro forma revenue up slightly year-over-year –

– GAAP gross margin was 27.4% and non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8%; continued improvement in non-GAAP gross margin for eight consecutive quarters –

– Company improves ongoing cash burn annual guidance to $220-$245 million; adjusts 2023 revenue guidance to $480-$500 million from over $500 million previously –

– Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time –

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"In the second quarter, we continued our steady march toward becoming a profitable business while continuing to serve our patients and clients. We performed well in non-GAAP gross margin and cash burn trajectory as both continued to show meaningful improvements. On a pro forma basis, total revenue was up approximately 1% year-over-year. Rare disease, women's health and our data business all posted strong double-digit revenue growth during the same period. Despite solid volume growth in our hereditary cancer tests, oncology sales were impacted by lower-than-expected insurance payments and lower fee-for-service revenue," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae.

Mr. Knight continued, "Looking ahead to the second half, our efforts are focused on expanding our hereditary cancer customer base, improving overall customer experience, expanding adoption of our product offerings and continuing our push to improve payment rates and average payment per test. We are committed to establishing durable paths for profitable growth and creating the capacity to pursue innovation and investment in our future. These tenets will inform our efforts to position us for future success."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Generated revenue of $120.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 versus $136.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced in 2022. On a pro forma basis, or after removing approximately $17.5 million of revenue from second quarter 2022 relating to exited businesses and geographies, the second quarter 2023 revenue grew approximately 1% year-over-year on lower than expected average payments from hereditary cancer tests and weaker fee-for-service revenue.

in the second quarter of 2023 versus in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies announced in 2022. On a pro forma basis, or after removing approximately of revenue from second quarter 2022 relating to exited businesses and geographies, the second quarter 2023 revenue grew approximately 1% year-over-year on lower than expected average payments from hereditary cancer tests and weaker fee-for-service revenue. GAAP gross profit was $33.1 million in the quarter, compared with $26.3 million over the same period of 2022, or 25.8% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was $60.0 million in the quarter, compared with $54.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%.

in the quarter, compared with over the same period of 2022, or 25.8% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was in the quarter, compared with in the second quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. GAAP gross margin was 27.4% in the quarter, as compared with 19.2% in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 49.8% in the quarter, as compared with 40.1% in the second quarter of 2022. This represents continued improvement for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities were $335.6 million as of June 30, 2023 , compared to $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

as of , compared to as of . Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and net changes in investments in the quarter was $55.1 million . Cash burn in the quarter was $53.3 million . Total patient population as of June 30, 2023 is approximately 4.1 million with over 63% available for data sharing.

Total GAAP operating expenses, which excludes cost of revenue, for the second quarter of 2023 were $259.5 million, compared to $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2022, which included significant goodwill and IPR&D impairment charges of $2.3 billion. GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 215%, compared to 1,864% in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $157.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $200.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 131%, compared to 146% in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $206.5 million, or a $0.78 net loss per share, compared to net loss of $2.5 billion, or net loss per share of $10.87, for the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter 2022 net loss included the $2.3 billion goodwill charge as mentioned above. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $78.2 million, or a non-GAAP net loss of $0.30 per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $158.5 million, or an $0.68 non-GAAP net loss per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Guidance

Management is adjusting 2023 revenue guidance to $480-$500 million compared to its previous guidance of over $500 million.

The company continues to expect its non-GAAP gross margin for 2023 to be between 48%-50%.

Ongoing cash burn, which includes cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash and excludes certain items, is now expected to improve to the range of $220-$245 million in 2023 from the company's previous guidance range of $250-$275 million. In 2023, cash burn will be higher than ongoing cash burn as a result of the company's voluntary repayment of its $135 million term loan in the first quarter of 2023.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission; the company's beliefs regarding the potential of its business, and its business priorities and initiatives and the potential benefits thereof; the company's future financial and operating results, and the drivers of future financial results; the company's focus, strategy, roadmap and product pipeline; and the company's financial guidance for 2023. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the availability of and need for capital; the ability to service the company's debt obligations; the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the reports filed by the company with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.

In addition, this press release includes the company's non-GAAP gross margin and cash burn guidance, non-GAAP measures used to describe the company's expected performance. The company has not presented a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, because the reconciliations could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations are not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measures.

INVITAE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,758

$ 257,489 Marketable securities 102,379

289,611 Accounts receivable 85,610

96,148 Inventory 20,814

30,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,664

19,496 Total current assets 451,225

693,130 Property and equipment, net 92,091

108,723 Operating lease assets 74,718

106,563 Restricted cash 10,508

10,030 Intangible assets, net 873,924

1,012,549 Other assets 20,573

23,121 Total assets $ 1,523,039

$ 1,954,116 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 23,067

$ 13,984 Accrued liabilities 107,951

74,388 Operating lease obligations 16,436

14,600 Finance lease obligations 4,514

5,121 Total current liabilities 151,968

108,093 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 139,630

134,386 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 1,604

3,780 Debt —

122,333 Convertible senior notes, net 1,170,611

1,470,783 Convertible senior secured notes (at fair value) 249,571

— Deferred tax liability 6,200

8,130 Other long-term liabilities 4,241

4,775 Total liabilities 1,723,825

1,852,280







Stockholders' (deficit) equity:





Common stock 27

25 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,910

(80) Additional paid-in capital 5,018,112

4,931,032 Accumulated deficit (5,227,835)

(4,829,141) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (200,786)

101,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 1,523,039

$ 1,954,116

INVITAE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Test revenue

$ 115,943

$ 133,182

$ 228,566

$ 252,679 Other revenue

4,589

3,440

9,322

7,634 Total revenue

120,532

136,622

237,888

260,313 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

87,474

110,340

175,916

207,456 Research and development

63,824

115,146

125,802

243,382 Selling and marketing

44,732

62,749

89,242

122,893 General and administrative

69,966

50,854

115,207

102,282 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

2,313,047

—

2,313,047 Restructuring and other costs

80,998

4,817

133,554

4,817 Total operating expenses

346,994

2,656,953

639,721

2,993,877 Loss from operations

(226,462)

(2,520,331)

(401,833)

(2,733,564) Other income (expense), net:















Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

—

—

(10,822)

— Debt issuance costs

—

—

(19,859)

— Change in fair value of convertible

senior secured notes

20,619

—

38,923

— Change in fair value of acquisition-

related liabilities

49

6,190

267

16,193 Other income, net

4,379

1,136

10,262

1,572 Total other income, net

25,047

7,326

18,771

17,765 Interest expense

(6,020)

(14,019)

(17,516)

(28,004) Net loss before taxes

(207,435)

(2,527,024)

(400,578)

(2,743,803) Income tax benefit

924

3,563

1,884

38,483 Net loss

$ (206,511)

$ (2,523,461)

$ (398,694)

$ (2,705,320) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.78)

$ (10.87)

$ (1.55)

$ (11.75) Shares used in computing net loss per

share, basic and diluted

263,836

232,117

256,910

230,304

INVITAE CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (398,694)

$ (2,705,320) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Goodwill and IPR&D impairment —

2,313,047 Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net 131,195

4,817 Depreciation and amortization 68,662

64,247 Stock-based compensation 59,557

103,901 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,259

7,776 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,822

— Debt issuance costs 19,859

— Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes (38,923)

— Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (267)

(16,193) Benefit from income taxes (1,884)

(38,483) Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and

deferred stock compensation 1,660

3,320 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities (4,966)

1,178 Non-cash lease expense 6,681

3,192 Other 824

(1,321) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:





Accounts receivable 10,538

(16,359) Inventory 9,572

(15,557) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (168)

(2,134) Other assets 587

(2,104) Accounts payable 9,092

6,575 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 22,291

7,186 Net cash used in operating activities (89,303)

(282,232) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (228,092)

(605,454) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 420,440

301,933 Purchases of property and equipment (2,741)

(36,970) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 332

— Other 3

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 189,942

(340,491) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 2,170

6,234 Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due

2028 30,000

— Payments for debt issuance costs and prepayment fees (28,014)

— Repayment of debt (135,000)

— Finance lease principal payments (2,576)

(2,677) Settlement of acquisition obligations (1,472)

(707) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (134,892)

2,850 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (34,253)

(619,873) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 267,519

933,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 233,266

$ 313,652

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue

$ 87,474

$ 110,340

$ 175,916

$ 207,456 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(26,090)

(27,907)

(53,040)

(45,907) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(22)

(147)

(102)

(279) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

(387)

—

(891) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(50)

—

(138)

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

(825)

—

(974)

— Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 60,487

$ 81,899

$ 121,662

$ 160,379

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 120,532

$ 136,622

$ 237,888

$ 260,313 Cost of revenue

87,474

110,340

175,916

207,456 Gross profit

33,058

26,282

61,972

52,857 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

26,090

27,907

53,040

45,907 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

22

147

102

279 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

387

—

891 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

50

—

138

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

825

—

974

— Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 60,045

$ 54,723

$ 116,226

$ 99,934

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Research and development

$ 63,824

$ 115,146

$ 125,802

$ 243,382 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

—

(502)

(90)

(1,032) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(15,190)

(23,255)

(28,527)

(47,024) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(842)

(2,643)

(1,684)

(5,224) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(613)

—

(1,383)

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(32)

—

(216)

— Non-GAAP research and development

$ 47,147

$ 88,746

$ 93,902

$ 190,102

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Selling and marketing

$ 44,732

$ 62,749

$ 89,242

$ 122,893 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,569)

(1,622)

(3,138)

(3,246) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(201)

(985)

(750)

(1,568) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(230)

—

(460)

— Non-GAAP selling and marketing

$ 42,732

$ 60,142

$ 84,894

$ 118,079

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 General and administrative

$ 69,966

$ 50,854

$ 115,207

$ 102,282 Change in fair value of contingent

consideration

—

2,004

—

1,850 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(1,243)

(1,646)

(2,343)

(3,218) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(874)

—

(1,253)

— Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 67,849

$ 51,212

$ 111,611

$ 100,914

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Research and development

$ 63,824

$ 115,146

$ 125,802

$ 243,382 Selling and marketing

44,732

62,749

89,242

122,893 General and administrative

69,966

50,854

115,207

102,282 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

2,313,047

—

2,313,047 Restructuring and other costs

80,998

4,817

133,554

4,817 Operating expenses

259,520

2,546,613

463,805

2,786,421 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

(2,313,047)

—

(2,313,047) Restructuring and other costs

(80,998)

(4,817)

(133,554)

(4,817) Change in fair value of contingent

consideration

—

2,004

—

1,850 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,569)

(2,124)

(3,228)

(4,278) Acquisition-related stock-based

compensation

(16,634)

(25,886)

(31,620)

(51,810) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(842)

(2,643)

(1,684)

(5,224) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,717)

—

(3,096)

— Restructuring-related accelerated

depreciation

(32)

—

(216)

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 157,728

$ 200,100

$ 290,407

$ 409,095

Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income, Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Other income, net

$ 25,047

$ 7,326

$ 18,771

$ 17,765 Change in fair value of acquisition-related

liabilities

(49)

(6,190)

(267)

(16,193) Non-GAAP other income, net

$ 24,998

$ 1,136

$ 18,504

$ 1,572

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss

$ (206,511)

$ (2,523,461)

$ (398,694)

$ (2,705,320) Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

2,313,047

—

2,313,047 Restructuring and other costs

80,998

4,817

133,554

4,817 Change in fair value of contingent

consideration

—

(2,004)

—

(1,850) Change in fair value of acquisition-related

assets and liabilities

(49)

(6,190)

(267)

(16,193) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

27,659

30,031

56,268

50,185 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

16,656

26,033

31,722

52,089 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

842

3,030

1,684

6,115 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

1,767

—

3,234

— Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

32

—

216

— Inventory and prepaid write-offs

825

—

974

— Acquisition-related income tax benefit

(460)

(3,805)

(630)

(38,805) Non-GAAP net loss

$ (78,241)

$ (158,502)

$ (171,939)

$ (335,915)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.78)

$ (10.87)

$ (1.55)

$ (11.75) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.30)

$ (0.68)

$ (0.67)

$ (1.46) Shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted

263,836

232,117

256,910

230,304

Reconciliation of Net Decrease (Increase) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (34,398)

$ (54,905)

$ (89,303) Net cash provided by investing activities 73,878

116,064

189,942 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (135,768)

876

(134,892) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash (96,288)

62,035

(34,253) Adjustments:









Net changes in investments (75,202)

(117,146)

(192,348) Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior

secured notes due 2028, net of issuance costs (22,435)

1,763

(20,672) Cash burn $ (193,925)

$ (53,348)

$ (247,273)











• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $135.0 million repayment of debt, $8.1 million of

prepayment fees, $3.7 million in restructuring-related cash payments, and $1.5 million of acquisition-related

payments.

SOURCE Invitae Corporation