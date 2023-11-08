Invitae Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Reported revenue of $121.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 9%; on a pro forma basis, taking into account exited businesses and geographies, revenue increased approximately 4%

Gross margin of 32.2% and non-GAAP gross margin of 52.4%; continued improvement in non-GAAP gross margin for nine consecutive quarters

Reaffirming 2023 financial guidance

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"The Company executed well on key operating and financial metrics in the third quarter, and remains on track to meet or beat annual guidance," said Ken Knight, president and chief executive officer of Invitae. "On the operational front, we added key executive talent and achieved a number of clinical milestones that should strengthen the health of our business, deliver continuing market expansion and further differentiate our testing portfolio from competitors."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue decreased 9% to $121.2 million compared to $133.5 million in the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies completed in 2022. After adjusting for revenue of $17.2 million in the prior year period related to the discontinued businesses, third quarter revenue increased approximately 4% on a pro forma basis, with U.S. hereditary cancer testing volume achieving double-digit percentage growth compared to the prior year period.

compared to in the same period in the prior year, primarily reflecting the impact of exited businesses and geographies completed in 2022. After adjusting for revenue of in the prior year period related to the discontinued businesses, third quarter revenue increased approximately 4% on a pro forma basis, with U.S. hereditary cancer testing volume achieving double-digit percentage growth compared to the prior year period. Gross profit was $39.1 million in the quarter, compared with $16.6 million in the same period of 2022, or 135.6% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was $63.6 million in the quarter, compared with $61.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%.

in the quarter, compared with in the same period of 2022, or 135.6% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP gross profit was in the quarter, compared with in the third quarter of 2022, representing a year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. Gross margin was 32.2% in the third quarter, compared with 12.4% a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.4% compared with 45.9% in the third quarter of 2022. This represents Invitae's ninth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP gross margin improvement.

Operating expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.0 billion , compared with $306.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Operating expense in the third quarter includes $877.3 million in restructuring, impairment and other costs primarily related to an impairment charge of the Company's long-lived assets, compared with $125.2 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense was $122.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $150.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 101%, compared with 112% in the third quarter of 2022.

, compared with in the third quarter of 2022. Operating expense in the third quarter includes in restructuring, impairment and other costs primarily related to an impairment charge of the Company's long-lived assets, compared with in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating expense was for the third quarter of 2023, compared with for the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating expense as a percentage of revenue was 101%, compared with 112% in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023 , Invitae had $264.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities compared to $557.1 million as of December 31, 2022 .

, Invitae had of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities compared to as of . Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and net changes in investments in the quarter was $72.2 million . Cash burn in the quarter was $64.1 million .

. Cash burn in the quarter was . Total patients served as of September 30, 2023 was approximately 4.4 million with 64% available for data sharing.

was approximately 4.4 million with 64% available for data sharing. Third quarter net loss per basic and diluted share of ($3.42) included impairment and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net, employee severance and benefits and other restructuring costs of $877.3 million primarily related to fair market value assessment of the Company's intangible assets. Third quarter non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of ($0.10) excludes this charge. Compared to a year ago, net loss per basic and diluted share and non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share were ($1.27) and ($0.42) , respectively.

Operational improvement efforts and expense control have resulted in margin expansion and stronger financial performance. In addition, the Company is engaging with stakeholders to strengthen the balance sheet, and the Board of Directors has formed a special committee focused on improving the Company's capital structure. The Company is exploring a number of options, including, but not limited to, raising capital, asset sales, business and R&D refocusing efforts, capital expenditure and operating expense reductions and addressing its debt obligations.

Reaffirming Fiscal 2023 Outlook

For the full year, Invitae is reaffirming its fiscal 2023 outlook. The Company expects revenue in the range of $480-$500 million and non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 48-50%.

Ongoing cash burn includes cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash and excludes certain items. The Company continues to expect ongoing cash burn to be in the range of $220-$245 million in 2023. In 2023, cash burn will be higher than ongoing cash burn as a result of the Company's voluntary repayment of its $135 million term loan in the first quarter of 2023.

About Invitae

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company trusted by millions of patients and their providers to deliver timely genetic information using digital technology. We aim to provide accurate and actionable answers to strengthen medical decision-making for individuals and their families. Invitae's genetics experts apply a rigorous approach to data and research, serving as the foundation of their mission to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company's mission; the company's future financial and operating results; the company's focus, strategy, and roadmap; the company's financial guidance for 2023; the company's belief that the addition of executives and achievement of clinical milestones will strengthen the health of the company's business, deliver continuing market expansion and differentiate the company's testing portfolio from competitors; the objectives of the special committee; and the company's beliefs regarding engagement with stakeholders and plans to explore various options. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the availability of and need for capital; the ability to service the company's debt obligations; the ability of the company to successfully execute its strategic business realignment and achieve the intended benefits thereof on the expected timeframe or at all; unforeseen or greater than expected costs associated with the strategic business realignment; the risk that the disruption that may result from the realignment may harm the company's business, market share or its relationship with customers or potential customers; risks related to the various options the company is exploring, including the fact that certain options may not be available to the company; the impact of inflation and the current economic environment on the company's business; the company's ability to grow its business in a cost-efficient manner; the company's history of losses; the company's ability to maintain important customer relationships; the company's ability to compete; the company's need to scale its infrastructure in advance of demand for its tests and to increase demand for its tests; the risk that the company may not obtain or maintain sufficient levels of reimbursement for its tests; the applicability of clinical results to actual outcomes; risks associated with litigation; the company's ability to use rapidly changing genetic data to interpret test results accurately and consistently; laws and regulations applicable to the company's business; and the other risks set forth in the reports filed by the company with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Invitae Corporation disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the company is providing several non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items that are required by GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the company's ongoing operating results and trends. Management uses such non-GAAP information to manage the company's business and monitor its performance.

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-GAAP measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the company's non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the tables below and on the company's website.

In addition, this press release includes the company's non-GAAP gross margin and cash burn guidance, non-GAAP measures used to describe the company's expected performance. The company has not presented a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, because the reconciliations could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations are not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measures.

INVITAE CORPORATION



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,007

$ 257,489 Marketable securities 96,566

289,611 Accounts receivable 82,507

96,148 Inventory 21,627

30,386 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,692

19,496 Total current assets 378,399

693,130 Property and equipment, net 65,446

108,723 Operating lease assets 61,639

106,563 Restricted cash 10,100

10,030 Intangible assets, net —

1,012,549 Other assets 19,531

23,121 Total assets $ 535,115

$ 1,954,116 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 25,185

$ 13,984 Accrued liabilities 84,729

74,388 Operating lease obligations 17,650

14,600 Finance lease obligations 3,948

5,121 Convertible senior notes, net current portion 26,907

— Total current liabilities 158,419

108,093 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 134,945

134,386 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 855

3,780 Debt —

122,333 Convertible senior notes, net 1,127,830

1,470,783 Convertible senior secured notes (at fair value) 196,244

— Deferred tax liability —

8,130 Other long-term liabilities 226

4,775 Total liabilities 1,618,519

1,852,280







Stockholders' (deficit) equity:





Common stock 29

25 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 25,378

(80) Additional paid-in capital 5,061,131

4,931,032 Accumulated deficit (6,169,942)

(4,829,141) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (1,083,404)

101,836 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 535,115

$ 1,954,116

INVITAE CORPORATION



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Test revenue

$ 117,561

$ 128,839

$ 346,127

$ 381,518 Other revenue

3,680

4,697

13,002

12,331 Total revenue

121,241

133,536

359,129

393,849 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue

82,186

116,956

258,102

324,412 Research and development

58,336

87,177

184,138

330,559 Selling and marketing

37,999

49,193

127,241

172,086 General and administrative

45,619

44,939

160,826

147,221 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

—

2,313,047 Restructuring, impairment and other costs

877,289

125,222

1,010,843

130,039 Total operating expenses

1,101,429

423,487

1,741,150

3,417,364 Loss from operations

(980,188)

(289,951)

(1,382,021)

(3,023,515) Other income (expense), net:















Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

229

—

(10,593)

— Debt issuance costs

(845)

—

(20,704)

— Change in fair value of convertible senior

secured notes

33,463

—

72,386

— Change in fair value of acquisition-related

liabilities

70

(527)

337

15,666 Other income, net

4,843

2,399

15,105

3,971 Total other income, net

37,760

1,872

56,531

19,637 Interest expense

(5,850)

(14,145)

(23,366)

(42,149) Net loss before taxes

(948,278)

(302,224)

(1,348,856)

(3,046,027) Income tax benefit

6,171

1,068

8,055

39,551 Net loss

$ (942,107)

$ (301,156)

$ (1,340,801)

$ (3,006,476) Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (3.42)

$ (1.27)

$ (5.09)

$ (12.91) Shares used in computing net loss per share,

basic and diluted

275,604

237,974

263,210

232,889

INVITAE CORPORATION



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net loss $ (1,340,801)

$ (3,006,476) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Goodwill and IPR&D impairment —

2,313,047 Impairments and losses on disposals of long-lived assets, net 1,012,360

60,317 Depreciation and amortization 100,403

104,726 Stock-based compensation 85,554

164,314 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,483

11,676 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 10,593

— Debt issuance costs 20,704

— Change in fair value of convertible senior secured notes (72,386)

— Remeasurements of liabilities associated with business combinations (337)

(15,666) Benefit from income taxes (8,055)

(39,551) Post-combination expense for acceleration of unvested equity and deferred stock

compensation 1,789

4,980 Amortization of premiums and discounts on investment securities (6,259)

603 Non-cash lease expense 9,309

6,832 Other 2,211

(1,314) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:





Accounts receivable 13,641

(22,903) Inventory 8,759

3,614 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (196)

9,012 Other assets (139)

2,740 Accounts payable 8,135

(6,345) Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (6,966)

(540) Net cash used in operating activities (156,198)

(410,934) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (231,044)

(789,622) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 430,440

541,313 Purchases of property and equipment (4,669)

(48,385) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 332

— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 195,059

(296,694) Cash flows from financing activities:





(Loss) proceeds from public offerings of common stock, net of issuance costs (55)

9,658 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 2,170

6,267 Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible senior secured notes due 2028 30,001

— Payments for debt issuance costs and prepayment fees (25,974)

— Repayment of debt (135,000)

— Finance lease principal payments (3,886)

(4,184) Settlement of acquisition obligations (5,529)

(10,582) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (138,273)

1,159 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (99,412)

(706,469) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 267,519

933,525 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 168,107

$ 227,056

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue

$ 82,186

$ 116,956

$ 258,102

$ 324,412 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(24,082)

(27,711)

(77,122)

(73,618) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(44)

(146)

(146)

(425) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

(162)

—

(1,053) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(7)

(170)

(145)

(170) Inventory and prepaid write-offs

(388)

(16,467)

(1,362)

(16,467) Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$ 57,665

$ 72,300

$ 179,327

$ 232,679

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 121,241

$ 133,536

$ 359,129

$ 393,849 Cost of revenue

82,186

116,956

258,102

324,412 Gross profit

39,055

16,580

101,027

69,437 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

24,082

27,711

77,122

73,618 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

44

146

146

425 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

—

162

—

1,053 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

7

170

145

170 Inventory and prepaid write-offs

388

16,467

1,362

16,467 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 63,576

$ 61,236

$ 179,802

$ 161,170

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Research and development

$ 58,336

$ 87,177

$ 184,138

$ 330,559 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

—

(306)

(90)

(1,338) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(14,921)

(18,695)

(43,448)

(65,719) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(141)

(1,962)

(1,825)

(7,186) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(669)

(646)

(2,052)

(646) Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(125)

(3,311)

(341)

(3,311) Non-GAAP research and development

$ 42,480

$ 62,257

$ 136,382

$ 252,359

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Selling and Marketing Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Selling and marketing

$ 37,999

$ 49,193

$ 127,241

$ 172,086 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,569)

(1,610)

(4,707)

(4,856) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

—

(806)

(750)

(2,374) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(105)

(115)

(565)

(115) Non-GAAP selling and marketing

$ 36,325

$ 46,662

$ 121,219

$ 164,741

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 General and administrative

$ 45,619

$ 44,939

$ 160,826

$ 147,221 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

—

1,850 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(1,181)

(3,438)

(3,524)

(6,656) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,149)

(300)

(2,402)

(300) Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

—

(111)

—

(111) Non-GAAP general and administrative

$ 43,289

$ 41,090

$ 154,900

$ 142,004

Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Research and development

$ 58,336

$ 87,177

$ 184,138

$ 330,559 Selling and marketing

37,999

49,193

127,241

172,086 General and administrative

45,619

44,939

160,826

147,221 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

—

2,313,047 Restructuring, impairment and other costs

877,289

125,222

1,010,843

130,039 Operating expenses

1,019,243

306,531

1,483,048

3,092,952 Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

—

(2,313,047) Restructuring, impairment and other costs

(877,289)

(125,222)

(1,010,843)

(130,039) Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

—

1,850 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(1,569)

(1,916)

(4,797)

(6,194) Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

(16,102)

(22,939)

(47,722)

(74,749) Acquisition-related post-combination expense

(141)

(1,962)

(1,825)

(7,186) Restructuring-related retention bonuses

(1,923)

(1,061)

(5,019)

(1,061) Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

(125)

(3,422)

(341)

(3,422) Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 122,094

$ 150,009

$ 412,501

$ 559,104

Reconciliation of Other Income, Net to Non-GAAP Other Income, Net

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Other income, net

$ 37,760

$ 1,872

$ 56,531

$ 19,637 Change in fair value of acquisition-related liabilities

(70)

527

(337)

(15,666) Non-GAAP other income, net

$ 37,690

$ 2,399

$ 56,194

$ 3,971

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss

$ (942,107)

$ (301,156)

$ (1,340,801)

$ (3,006,476) Goodwill and IPR&D impairment

—

—

—

2,313,047 Restructuring, impairment and other costs

877,289

125,222

1,010,843

130,039 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

—

—

—

(1,850) Change in fair value of acquisition-related assets

and liabilities

(70)

527

(337)

(15,666) Amortization of acquired intangible assets

25,651

29,627

81,919

79,812 Acquisition-related stock-based compensation

16,146

23,085

47,868

75,174 Acquisition-related post-combination expense

141

2,124

1,825

8,239 Restructuring-related retention bonuses

1,930

1,231

5,164

1,231 Restructuring-related accelerated depreciation

125

3,422

341

3,422 Inventory and prepaid write-offs

388

16,467

1,362

16,467 Acquisition-related income tax benefit

(6,180)

(1,390)

(6,810)

(40,195) Non-GAAP net loss

$ (26,687)

$ (100,841)

$ (198,626)

$ (436,756)

















Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (3.42)

$ (1.27)

$ (5.09)

$ (12.91) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.10)

$ (0.42)

$ (0.75)

$ (1.88) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic

and diluted

275,604

237,974

263,210

232,889

Reconciliation of Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash to Cash Burn

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months

Ended

March 31,

2023

June 30, 2023

September 30,

2023

September 30,

2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (34,398)

$ (54,905)

$ (66,895)

$ (156,198) Net cash provided by investing activities 73,878

116,064

5,117

195,059 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (135,768)

876

(3,381)

(138,273) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents

and restricted cash (96,288)

62,035

(65,159)

(99,412) Adjustments:













Net changes in investments (75,202)

(117,146)

(7,048)

(199,396) Loss from public offerings of common stock, net

of issuance costs —

—

55

55 Proceeds from issuance of Series B convertible

senior secured notes due 2028, net of issuance

costs (22,435)

1,763

8,016

(12,656) Cash burn $ (193,925)

$ (53,348)

$ (64,136)

$ (311,409)















• Cash burn for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes $135.0 million repayment of debt, $8.1 million

of prepayment fees, $3.7 million in restructuring-related cash payments, and $1.5 million of acquisition-related

payments. • Cash burn for the three months ended September 30, 2023 includes $4.1 million of acquisition-related

payments.

SOURCE Invitae Corporation