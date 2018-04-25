Invitae to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 9, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), one of the fastest growing genetics companies, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 and will host a conference call and webinar that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (866) 393-4306 for domestic callers and (734) 385-2616 for international callers, and the reservation number for both is 9158119. Following prepared remarks, management will respond to questions from investors and analysts, subject to time limitations. We encourage our shareholders and those representing them to send in questions to ir@invitae.com.
The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.
About Invitae
Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a genetic testing and information company. Invitae's mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices.
Contact:
Laura D'Angelo
ir@invitae.com
