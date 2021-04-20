Invitae to Open New Facility in North Carolina to Support Continued Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced its plans to open a new laboratory and production facility in North Carolina to further expand its capacity to meet the growing demand for genetic testing services globally.

"As we continue to expand to support our rapid growth worldwide, we were eager to identify a location on the East Coast that would improve our ability to serve our customers, improve our operational leverage, and build a talented team with connections to a vibrant life sciences community. We have found the ideal location in North Carolina," said Ken Knight, chief operating officer of Invitae. "Our mission is to make genetic information affordable and accessible for billions of people. Our new location near the Research Triangle Park will help us bring that mission to reality."

"Biotechnology companies continue to choose North Carolina as a trusted and reliable location to grow their companies," said Governor Ray Cooper. "From specialized workforce training programs to a world-class research infrastructure, companies like Invitae appreciate the advantages our state delivers."

The 250,000 square foot laboratory and production facility will be located in Wake County and employ more than 350 people. Once fully operational, the facility will significantly expand Invitae's testing capacity, meeting and exceeding the capacity currently housed in the company's San Francisco facility. Invitae's project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state's Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Invitae has more than 2,100 employees globally and currently has laboratory production facilities in California, Colorado and Washington.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

