Invitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), one of the fastest growing genetics companies, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific / 5:20 p.m. Eastern.
- UBS Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, May 21, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific / 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
The live webcasts of both conference presentations may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusions of the presentations and will be archived on the company's website.
About Invitae
Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate most of the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time and lower prices.
