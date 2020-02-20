Invitae to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern in New York City.

The live webcast of both the presentation and the breakout session may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and breakout session.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

