Invitae to Present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading genetics company, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will present at the Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern / 10:35 a.m. Pacific in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact:

Laura D'Angelo

ir@invitae.com

(628) 213-3369

SOURCE Invitae Corporation

Related Links

http://invitae.com

