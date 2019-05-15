Invitae to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), the leader in advanced medical genetics, today announced that Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer of Invitae, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern / 7:30 a.m. Pacific in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company's website at ir.invitae.com . A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the company's website.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is the leading advanced medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

