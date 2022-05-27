Invitae to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

42 nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference - Formal presentation on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 , at 8:40 a.m. Central Time in Chicago .

- Formal presentation on , at in . 43rd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference - Fireside chat on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 , at 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

A live audio webcast of each presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

