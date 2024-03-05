Invitae to Present Data at the 2024 ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting

– Announcing Invitae Generation™, a high-quality variant detection and classification platform –

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers from Invitae (OTC: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, are showcasing their work next week at the 2024 American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting in Toronto, Canada from March 12-16. The meeting's clinical agenda will include presentations on both research and clinical topics that promote the science and practice of clinical genetics and genomics.

The company will also announce Invitae Generation™, a high-quality variant detection and classification platform. Invitae Generation involves a team of scientific experts who thoughtfully develop, evolve and work hand-in-hand with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, systematic framework and massive genetics database to classify unique genetic variants – helping to give definitive answers to patients.

"The ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting is an incredible opportunity for our researchers and collaborators to highlight ongoing scientific advancements to support genetics-informed patient care," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., chief medical officer at Invitae. "This includes our commitment to continued innovation in classifying unique genetic variants through utilizing advanced AI models as part of Invitae Generation."

The company's research presentations, which include a platform presentation and several posters, highlight the company's commitment to and excellence in variant detection and classification while providing quality testing for patients.

Accurate and consistent DNA variant classification is a fundamental requirement in germline genetic testing and involves a systematic process for evaluating available evidence to determine the pathogenicity of variants. Britt Johnson, Ph.D., FACMG, senior medical affairs director at Invitae, will present a platform presentation – The Landscape of Variant Reclassification: Learnings from over 2 million Classified Variants in over 3.6 Million Individuals – on Thursday, March 14 at 11:45 a.m. ET. This study assessed the stability of variant classifications over time, the directional pattern of reclassifications and the evidence sources that contributed to reclassifications in a cohort of >3.6 million individuals undergoing clinical genetic testing for a wide range of conditions.

Analysis of > 2 million clinically classified variants showed that more than 99% of benign, pathogenic, and likely benign classification and >96% of likely pathogenic classifications remained stable over an 8.5 year period, exceeding the confidence thresholds set by ACMG/AMP guidelines. Gene-specific machine learning-based predictive models, which were developed and validated using large genomic datasets, contributed to over half of all reclassifications and accelerated variants of uncertain significance (VUS) reclassifications overall.

Invitae plans to present posters (P164 and P073) about Lynch syndrome and VUS in mismatch repair (MMR) genes and multiplex assays of variant effects (MAVEs). In addition, the company will present findings (P22) in variant interpretation that led to variant reclassification and a clinically significant genetic result for cardiomyopathy and/or arrhythmia and neuromuscular cases with truncating TTN variants (TTNtv).

Full presentation schedule

Invitae continues to demonstrate scientific innovation and excellence as supported by the number of accepted presentations and posters.

Platform presentation

O31. The landscape of variant reclassification: Learnings from over 2 million classified variants in over 3.6 million individuals. | Britt Johnson , Ph.D., FACMG, Invitae | Thursday, March 14 , at 11:45 a.m. ET

Poster presentations

Thursday, March 14

P067. A descriptive study of the phenotype in individuals with a pathogenic/likely pathogenic intronic variant discovered by RNA sequencing. | Lindsay Fosler , M.S., CGC, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET | Also chosen for rapid fire poster session 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

A descriptive study of the phenotype in individuals with a pathogenic/likely pathogenic intronic variant discovered by RNA sequencing. , M.S., CGC, Invitae Also chosen for rapid fire poster session P071. Utility of RNA analysis in genetic testing for hereditary cancer is highly similar between large cohorts from two independent laboratories. | Daniel Pineda-Alvarez , M.D., FACMG, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Utility of RNA analysis in genetic testing for hereditary cancer is highly similar between large cohorts from two independent laboratories. , M.D., FACMG, Invitae P073. Novel high-throughput functional models for MLH1 , MSH2 , and PMS2 have high accuracy for clinical variant classification. | David Stafford , Ph.D., Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Novel high-throughput functional models for , , and have high accuracy for clinical variant classification. , Ph.D., Invitae P471. Uptake of a chatbot for disclosure of germline genetic test results through a universal genetic testing program. | Elyssa Zukin , M.S., CGC, City of Hope | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Uptake of a chatbot for disclosure of germline genetic test results through a universal genetic testing program. , M.S., CGC, City of Hope P493. The "Goldilocks" panel: Determining the optimal number of genes for reproductive genetic carrier screening. | Leslie Burnett , M.B.B.S., Ph.D., FRCPA, FHGSA, Garvan Institute of Medical Research | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

The "Goldilocks" panel: Determining the optimal number of genes for reproductive genetic carrier screening. , M.B.B.S., Ph.D., FRCPA, FHGSA, Garvan Institute of Medical Research P633. Clinical and genetic findings of >3,900 individuals tested via the navigateAPDS sponsored genetic testing program. | Heather McLaughlin , Ph.D., FACMG, Pharming Healthcare, Inc. | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Clinical and genetic findings of >3,900 individuals tested via the navigateAPDS sponsored genetic testing program. , Ph.D., FACMG, Pharming Healthcare, Inc. P685. Assessing the variant landscape in patients: An emerging partnership between biopharmaceutical companies and commercial laboratories. | Christopher Tan , M.S. CGC, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Assessing the variant landscape in patients: An emerging partnership between biopharmaceutical companies and commercial laboratories. , M.S. CGC, Invitae P757. Clinical utility of the 2021 ACMG gene tiers in expanded carrier screening. | Dana Neitzel , M.S., CGC, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Friday, March 15

PO30. Diverse Genetic Findings, Clinical Signs, and Newborn Screening History from a Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders Gene Panel Sponsored Program. | Nicole Miller , Ph.D., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Diverse Genetic Findings, Clinical Signs, and Newborn Screening History from a Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders Gene Panel Sponsored Program. , Ph.D., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. PO32. Decoding the Genetic Tapestry of Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders: Unveiling Novel Insights with a Dynamic Locus-Specific Gene Database. | Vanessa Rangel Miller , M.S., M.B.A., CGC, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Decoding the Genetic Tapestry of Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders: Unveiling Novel Insights with a Dynamic Locus-Specific Gene Database. , M.S., M.B.A., CGC, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. P164. Scalable Bayesian variant interpretation of Lynch syndrome genes using genotype and phenotype data for over 1.5M patients referred for testing. | Toby Manders , M.D., Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

Scalable Bayesian variant interpretation of Lynch syndrome genes using genotype and phenotype data for over patients referred for testing. , M.D., Invitae P222. TTN truncating variants are enriched in cardiomyopathy/arrhythmia and neuromuscular cases and M-band exon 358 contributes to primary cardiomyopathy/arrhythmia. | Matteo Vatta , Ph.D., FACMG, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

TTN truncating variants are enriched in cardiomyopathy/arrhythmia and neuromuscular cases and M-band exon 358 contributes to primary cardiomyopathy/arrhythmia. , Ph.D., FACMG, Invitae P572. Repeated exome reanalysis is most impactful after two years and the majority of new findings are in neurodevelopmental genes. | Yi-Lee Ting , M.S., CGC, Invitae | 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET

