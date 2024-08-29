Invitation | BatteroTech invites you to attend the 3rd China International Energy Storage Expo

News provided by

BatteroTech

Aug 29, 2024, 04:40 ET

JIAXING, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 2nd to September 4th, at the 3rd China International Energy Storage Expo, BatteroTech (Booth: 41B20, Hall 4.1H) will showcase a range of new energy storage products and solutions. There will also be a new product launch and signing ceremony on-site. Welcome to visit our booth.

SOURCE BatteroTech

Continue Reading

Also from this source

BatteroTech Mercury Super-charging: Adding a Cross-provincial Range During Coffee Break

BatteroTech Mercury Super-charging: Adding a Cross-provincial Range During Coffee Break

"Range anxiety" and "long charging time" have compromised the driving experience of new energy vehicles for a long time, which spurred customer...
Working Together on Green Ecology! Huawei Digital Power Leaders Visit BatteroTech

Working Together on Green Ecology! Huawei Digital Power Leaders Visit BatteroTech

On March 14th, 2024, Mr. Zhu Chengjun, General Manager, ESS & Micro-grid Department, Utility Smart PV Business, Huawei Digital Power and his...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics