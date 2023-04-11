Invitation - Presentation of Q1 2023 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the first quarter 2023 on Tuesday 25 April at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which can be followed via webcast and telephone.

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.

For further information:

Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +46 70 291 5780

