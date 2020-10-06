INVITATION: Activ Surgical, Microsoft and Innominds to Host "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined: Secure, Compliant and Reliable AI-Assisted Surgeries Become a Reality with Microsoft Azure IoT" Virtual Fireside Chat on October 15, 2020

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: CXOs from leading technology companies-- Activ Surgical , Microsoft and Innominds --come together during this virtual fireside chat to discuss the latest proven digital solutions to help healthcare leaders innovate and stay ahead amid new disruptive technology-based business models. Executives from these three companies will explore how a Microsoft Azure Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled ecosystem, combined with AI and 5G technologies, can drive telehealth solutions and radically alter healthcare.

As the healthcare industry embraces digital technology, security, data privacy and compliance are major factors to consider in the highly regulated healthcare and medtech ecosystem. Leading medtech device companies are changing this landscape through innovation and collaboration with Microsoft Azure IoT. Hear from Activ Surgical on how they are building FDA-approved, future-ready medtech devices and building AI-assisted surgical systems together with Innominds by leveraging Azure capabilities.

WHY: Preventable medical errors are the third leading cause of death after heart attack and cancer. In addition, 400,000 deaths every year are due to avoidable medical errors in the U.S. alone, and 26 percent of all medical errors are preventable surgical errors. This fireside chat will highlight how Microsoft Azure IoT is making AI-assisted surgeries with Digital Twins and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) a reality through seamless cloud connectivity, real time inferencing and training workloads to improve patient care and outcomes globally.

WHO: "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined: Secure, Compliant and Reliable AI-Assisted Surgeries Become a Reality with Microsoft Azure IoT" will bring together the leading voices in the digital healthcare and technology industries, including:

Tony Shakib , IoT/AI Business Acceleration Executive, Microsoft Azure IoT

, IoT/AI Business Acceleration Executive, Microsoft Azure IoT Sally Ann Frank , Health & Life Sciences IoT Advisor, Global Black Belt Team, Americas, Microsoft

, Health & Life Sciences IoT Advisor, Global Black Belt Team, Americas, Microsoft Todd Usen , Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical

, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical Tom Calef , Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical

, Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical Raj Ganti, President, Innominds

This virtual fireside chat will be moderated by Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Innominds.

WHEN: "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined: Secure, Compliant and Reliable AI-Assisted Surgeries Become a Reality with Microsoft Azure IoT" will be held October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST. Registration is free.

WHERE: Wherever you are – home office, study, kitchen, etc. Reserve your spot today here: https://www.innominds.com/fireside-chat/digital-healthcare-re-imagined-2

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical , the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com .

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security and quality engineering.

SOURCE Activ Surgical