INVITATION: Activ Surgical, Qualcomm Technologies and Innominds to Host "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined" Virtual Fireside Chat on August 28, 2020

WHAT: CXOs from leading technology companies--Activ Surgical, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Innominds--come together during this virtual fireside chat to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G technologies are set to radically transform healthcare with telehealth solutions. Activ Surgical, a digital surgery pioneer and the company that was the first to perform a fully-autonomous, minimally invasive robotic surgery, recently joined the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program that aims to connect cities with an ecosystem of providers to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, safety and sustainability. Activ Surgical is also collaborating with Innominds on the development of next generation surgical sensing capabilities that will usher in a new era of visibility and insights for surgeons around the world. This virtual fireside chat will highlight today's challenges and opportunities for revolutionizing our healthcare system leveraging breakthrough technology.

WHY: Preventable medical errors are the third leading cause of death after heart attack and cancer. In addition, 400,000 deaths every year are due to avoidable medical errors in the U.S. alone, and 26 percent of all medical errors are preventable surgical errors. This fireside chat will highlight how next-generation surgical sensing, coupled with AI-powered real-time cameras, will enhance a surgeon's intra-operative decision making and improve patient outcomes.

WHO: "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined" will bring together the leading voices in the digital healthcare and technology industries, including:

Sanjeet Pandit , Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. David Nash , Vice President & President, North America and Australia , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

, Vice President & President, and , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Todd Usen , Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical

, Chief Executive Officer, Activ Surgical Tom Calef , Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical

, Chief Technology Officer, Activ Surgical Raj Ganti, President, Innominds

This virtual fireside chat will be moderated by Sairam Vedam, Chief Marketing Officer, Innominds.

WHEN: "Digital Healthcare Re-Imagined" will be held August 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST. Registration is free.

WHERE: Wherever you are – home office, study, kitchen, etc. Reserve your spot today here: https://www.innominds.com/resources/webinars/fireside-chat/digital-healthcare-re-imagined

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical, the company that completed the world's first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue, is building hardware-agnostic surgical software that allows surgical systems to collaborate with surgeons. Activ Surgical's patent-protected surgical software platform reduces unintended and preventable surgical complications by enhancing a surgeon's intra-operative decision making. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), Artis Ventures, Tao Capital Partners, LRVHealth, Rising Tide VC, SONY Innovation Fund and 8VC. More information can be found at www.activsurgical.com.

About Innominds

Innominds is an AI-first platform-led digital transformation and full-cycle software product engineering services company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Innominds powers the digital next initiatives of global enterprises and software product companies with an integrated expertise in devices and embedded engineering, software apps and product engineering, cloud, analytics, DevOps, data, security and quality engineering.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program is a program of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

