Invitation Boliden's Virtual Capital Markets Update

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our virtual Capital Markets Update on March 18, 2026 at 09:30-11:30 CET. Boliden will be represented by President and CEO, Mikael Staffas together with members of the Group Management. 

You are welcome to follow the live webcast at Boliden's website www.boliden.com. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session where participants have the opportunity to post questions via the webcast chat or by phone. No pre-registration is required.

A recorded version of the webcast will be available on our website www.boliden.com after the event.

For further information, please contact:
Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70 291 5780
[email protected]

