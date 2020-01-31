Invitation Homes Announces 15% Increase to Cash Dividend

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on shares of its common stock, representing a 15.4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend will be paid on or before February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on February 12, 2020.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

SOURCE Invitation Homes

Related Links

http://www.invitationhomes.com

