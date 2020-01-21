Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review fourth quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:

Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-888-317-6003

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 9650856

To access a telephone replay of the call:

Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 10138573

Date Accessible Through: March 19, 2020

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com



Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com



SOURCE Invitation Homes

Related Links

http://www.invitationhomes.com

