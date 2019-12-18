Invitation Homes Celebrates a Year of Giving Back to Local Communities

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) wrapped up 2019 celebrating a year of giving back to local communities. Across the company's 16 locations, associates contributed time and money to help their neighbors.

"We believe our values of genuine care and standout citizenship should extend beyond the walls of the office," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer. "As one of the four pillars of our business, community impact is in our DNA. We want to be a good neighbor in each of our locations. That's why we encourage our associates to spend time partnering with local organizations to provide support to those in need in their communities."

In 2019, Invitation Homes donated $250,000 to local charities, and associates volunteered about 2,500 hours. Together, the company's 16 markets have lent a helping hand to people across the nation.

Atlanta – team members prepared and served lunches to neighbors with Action Ministries, donated canned food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, helped build a new playground for Redan Elementary School, and stuffed backpacks with Stuff the Bus WSB-TV & Children's Restoration Network.

Charlotte – team members sponsored Susan G Komen's "Race for the Cure" and handed out items to participants, assisted with filling up the toy and snack closet for victims of child abuse at Pat's Place, and donated to Valiant Animal Rescue for medication, housing, supplies and prosecution of abusers.

Chicago – team members packaged meals at Feed My Starving Children, helped sort and package items for homeless children with Cradles to Crayons Chicago, and collected plastic caps to recycle into a bench for St. Jude's Bottle Cap Collection.

Dallas – team members inspected and sorted food at the North Texas Food Bank, assisted with educational activities for children and welcomed visitors for special events at the Dallas Arboretum, cleaned and painted a house for an elder in need with Rebuilding Together, made blankets for children through Project Linus, prepared soil lines for planting new vegetables at Bonton Farms, played games and read to the elderly at Senior Source Fowler Home, transported sick animals to vet appointments with Dallas DogRRR, handed out breakfast meals and beverages at the Dallas Veteran Affairs Hospital in appreciation of Veteran's Day, and adopted 70 angels with the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

Denver – team members volunteered at the Food Bank of the Rockies.

Houston – team members filled backpacks with supplies for local schoolchildren.

Las Vegas – team members donated funds to help SafeNest, a domestic violence center.

Jacksonville – team members donated funds to help the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

Minneapolis – team members held a school supply drive for Youth Task Force to donate to South St. Paul Schools and packaged meals for Feed My Starving Children.

Northern California – team members packed 300 individual boxes for families in need at the Place Food Bank, filled and donated 50 backpacks with the Oak Park Community Center, held a toy drive for Toys for Tots, and donated blood with Vitalant.

Orlando – team members helped build a new home with Habitat for Humanity and donated toys and gift cards to Dove Tree Christian Help.

Phoenix – team members collected toys and gifts for Harvest Compassion Center, prepared over 400 food boxes for St. Mary's Food Bank, collected school supplies for students at Laird Elementary School, volunteered at Feed My Starving Children, and donated blood with Vitalant.

Seattle – team members packed food for families in need at Northwest Harvest and participated in a backpack drive for local schools.

Southern California – team members held a toy drive for an inner-city school in Los Angeles that serves the homeless community and assembled care bedding packages for the group foster home Five Acres.

South Florida – team members stocked food shelves at The Pantry of Broward, participated in the Lunch Buddies Program walking dogs and helping socialize shelter pets at Broward County Animal Care & Adoption, joined the Hollywood Beach cleanup, and sorted and distributed Angel Tree gifts at the Salvation Army of Broward County.

Tampa – team members collected backpacks and school supplies for foster teenage boys through Loving Children, donated personal hygiene items, toys, and school supplies to Youth and Family Alternatives, cooked lunch for Ronald McDonald House, and organized food for Feeding Tampa Bay.

In 2020, Invitation Homes will continue its commitment to engaging with local communities, through associate volunteerism using the 20 hours of paid volunteer time the company awards each year as well as through continued financial support of organizations nominated by associates.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

