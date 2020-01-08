Invitation Homes Names Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer
Jan 08, 2020, 16:30 ET
DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) today announced that Elizabeth Galloway has joined the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO).
Galloway is a seasoned human resources executive who brings nearly two decades of leadership and human resources experience. She will lead the company's human resources team and ensure a well-developed strategy and execution on recruiting and retention, training and career development, compensation and benefits, and culture.
"As the nation's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes relies on the strength of its people, and we need a strong HR leader to ensure we are competitive and thoughtful in our programs around people," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "We are excited to welcome Elizabeth to the Invitation Homes team and look forward to her leadership."
Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Galloway was CHRO of home décor retailer At Home. Previously, she held human resources leadership positions with PepsiCo, Owens Corning and Marathon Petroleum Company. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a master's degree in Industrial Labor Relations from West Virginia University.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Investor Relations Contact:
Greg Van Winkle
Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)
Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com
Media Relations Contact:
Kristi DesJarlais
Phone: 972.421.3587
Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com
SOURCE Invitation Homes
Share this article