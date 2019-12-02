Invitation Homes Names Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

"As the nation's premier home leasing company, Invitation Homes is constantly working to grow and refine our systems and processes. Virginia has both the technological expertise and the leadership to help us do just that, and her skillset and approach are perfectly aligned with our direction," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "We are excited to welcome Virginia to the Invitation Homes team."

Prior to joining Invitation Homes, Suliman was senior vice president of software engineering at Hilton Worldwide, where she held escalating roles since 1997. Prior to joining Hilton, she held various positions with AMR, the parent company for American Airlines, and worked in hotel management. Virginia serves on the digital advisory council for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

SOURCE Invitation Homes Inc.

Related Links

http://invitationhomes.com

