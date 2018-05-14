Invitation Homes Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights

Year-over-year, total revenues increased 77.5% to $424 million , total property operating and maintenance expenses increased 82.3% to $161 million , and net loss attributable to common shareholders decreased to $17 million .

per share in the first quarter of 2018. Same Store NOI grew 3.6% year-over-year on 4.1% Same Store Core revenue growth and 5.1% Same Store Core operating expense growth.

Continued strong Same Store renewal rent growth of 4.9% and seasonally accelerating new lease rent growth of 2.5% drove Same Store blended rent growth of 4.0% in the first quarter of 2018.

Same Store average occupancy was 95.7% in the first quarter of 2018.

As previously announced, in February 2018 , Invitation Homes closed a $0.9 billion , seven-year (inclusive of extension options) mortgage loan with total cost of funds of LIBOR + 124 basis points. Subsequent to quarter end, in May 2018 the Company closed a $1.1 billion , seven-year (inclusive of extension options) mortgage loan with total cost of funds of LIBOR + 138 basis points. Net proceeds from the two transactions were used to repay existing floating rate secured debt. After giving effect to these refinancings, the Company's weighted average maturity has been extended to 5.0 years, and annual run-rate cash net interest expense savings are expected to be approximately $14 million .

Chief Executive Officer Fred Tuomi comments: "Fundamentals in our markets remain favorable, and we believe that the quality of our locations, homes, and resident service continue to differentiate Invitation Homes in the marketplace. We achieved another strong quarter of approximately 5% renewal rent growth in first quarter, while turnover moved even lower to 7.6%. As expected, new lease rent growth improved seasonally in first quarter and continues to grow as we enter the peak leasing season. We believe that we remain on track to achieve our 2018 guidance, including 5 - 6% Same Store NOI growth for the full year 2018.

"The merger integration also continues to progress according to plan, and we remain confident in our ability to achieve the synergies we committed to residents, team members, and shareholders."

Financial Results

Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO Per Share — Diluted























Q1 2018

Q1 2017









Net loss (1)

$ (0.03)



$ (0.08)











FFO (2)

0.23



0.04











Core FFO (2)

0.29



0.25











AFFO (2)

0.24



0.22





































(1) No shares of common stock were outstanding prior to the close of the Company's initial public offering. As such, net loss per share for Q1 2017 has been calculated based on operating results for the period from February 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017, and the weighted average number of shares outstanding during that same period, in accordance with GAAP. (2) No shares of common stock or OP Units were outstanding prior to the close of the Company's initial public offering. For Q1 2017, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO per share have been calculated based on operating results for the full period from January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017, and as if shares issued in connection with the IPO were issued on January 1, 2017.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $0.03 per share, compared to $0.08 per share for the prior year period during which the Company was public from February 1, 2017 to March 31, 2017.

Core FFO

Year-over-year, Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 13.7% to $0.29 per share, primarily due to an increase in NOI per share, driven by higher revenues, and lower cash interest expense per share.

AFFO

Year-over-year, AFFO for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased 7.3% to $0.24 per share, primarily driven by the increase in Core FFO described above.

Operating Results

Same Store Operating Results Snapshot



















Number of homes in Same Store portfolio:

72,109







































Q1 2018

Q1 2017









Core revenue growth (year-over-year)

4.1 %













Core operating expense growth (year-over-year)

5.1 %













NOI growth (year-over-year)

3.6 %

































Average occupancy

95.7 %

95.8 %









Turnover rate

7.6 %

8.1 %





























Rental rate growth (lease-over-lease):

















New leases

2.5 %

3.3 %









Renewals

4.9 %

5.1 %









Blended

4.0 %

4.4 %































Same Store NOI

For the Same Store portfolio of 72,109 homes, first quarter 2018 Same Store NOI increased 3.6% year-over-year on Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.1% and Same Store Core expense growth of 5.1%.

Same Store Core Revenues

First quarter 2018 Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.1% was driven by a 4.0% increase in average monthly rent and a 10.0% increase in other property income, net of resident reimbursements, partially offset by a 0.1% decline in average occupancy to 95.7%.

Same Store Core Operating Expenses

First quarter 2018 Same Store Core operating expenses increased 5.1% year-over-year, driven primarily by a 7.3% increase in property taxes and a 24.5% increase in repair and maintenance expenses. The increase in repair and maintenance expenses was primarily one-time in nature, and related to a timing delay in completing routine, non-storm related service requests in markets impacted by the September 2017 hurricane. Service requests related to hurricane damage were prioritized in the fourth quarter of 2017, while other non-critical service requests that otherwise would have been resolved last year were completed in the first quarter of 2018. Harsher winter weather in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017 also contributed to higher repair and maintenance expenses in some markets.

Investment Management Activity

Invitation Homes acquired 190 homes for $52.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, including estimated renovation costs, and sold 251 homes for gross proceeds of $55.2 million, resulting in total portfolio home count of 82,509 homes at March 31, 2018.

Merger Integration Update

Merger integration efforts are progressing well and remain on track. The development of systems and technology to support the Company's future-state operating model is on schedule, and implementation of the new platform is expected to begin in the second half of 2018, as previously communicated.

In-line with its initial estimate, the Company has identified $45 million to $50 million of projected annual run-rate cost synergies, and expects to realize 75% of those synergies on a run-rate basis by the end of 2018. Furthemore, the Company believes there could be additional upside from the implementation of best practices across the organization. As of May 14, 2018, approximately $24 million of annualized run-rate synergy savings had been realized, which includes approximately $9 million of share-based compensation expense.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

At March 31, 2018, the Company had $1,120 million in availability through a combination of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility. The Company's total indebtedness at March 31, 2018 was $9,745 million, consisting of $7,655 million of secured debt and $2,090 million of unsecured debt.

During the first quarter of 2018, as previously announced, on February 8, 2018, the Company closed a seven-year (inclusive of extension options), floating rate securitization loan (IH 2018-1) with a principal amount of $917 million, of which the Company retained $46 million to comply with risk retention requirements. Total cost of funds for the loan was LIBOR + 124 basis points. Net proceeds were used to repay in full the Company's last remaining 2019 secured debt maturities, CAH 2014-1 and CAH 2014-2. The securitization transaction and associated repayments are expected to result in cash net annual interest expense savings of approximately $4 million on a run-rate basis.

Subsequent to quarter end, on May 8, 2018, the Company closed another seven-year (inclusive of extension options), floating rate securitization loan (IH 2018-2) with a principal amount of $1,057 million, of which the Company retained $53 million to comply with risk retention requirements. Total cost of funds for the loan was LIBOR + 138 basis points. Net proceeds and available cash were used to repay in full two of the Company's floating rate securitization loans maturing in 2020, IH 2015-1 and IH 2015-2. The securitization transaction and associated repayments are expected to result in cash net annual interest expense savings of approximately $10 million on a run-rate basis.

After giving effect to the IH 2018-2 securitization and associated repayment activity, weighted average years to maturity at March 31, 2018 would have been 5.0 years, 79% of debt would have been fixed rate or swapped to fixed rate, and the weighted average interest rate on total debt during the quarter would have been 3.4%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company also closed $2,520 million of forward-starting interest rate swaps at a weighted average swap rate of 2.91%. After giving effect to these swaps, and based on the Company's current capital structure, the percentage of debt that will be fixed rate or swapped to fixed rate increases to 87% beginning in January 2019.

Dividend

As previously announced, on May 4, 2018 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2018.

Full Year 2018 Guidance

2018 guidance remains unchanged versus initial guidance set in February 2018, as outlined in the table below.

2018 Guidance















FY 2018









Guidance





Core FFO per share – diluted

$1.13 - $1.21





AFFO per share – diluted

$0.94 - $1.02

















Same Store Core revenue growth

4 - 5%





Same Store Core operating expense growth

2 - 3%





Same Store NOI growth

5 - 6%



















Merger Synergy Impact

Guidance is inclusive of anticipated synergy savings resulting from Invitation Homes' merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes. Of identifiable total cost synergies of $45 to $50 million, the Company expects 75% to be realized on a run-rate basis by the end of 2018, consistent with initial expectations. The majority of NOI synergies are expected to be realized after transitioning to one operating platform for the Company's field and corporate teams, which the Company remains on track to complete later in the second half of 2018. As a result, the Company anticipates that synergy realization in 2018 will be almost entirely related to property management and G&A savings rather than NOI increases. Synergies are expected to be more impactful to earnings growth in 2019 than in 2018, consistent with initial expectations.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net loss, total revenues, and property operating and maintenance, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Core FFO per share, AFFO per share, Same Store revenue growth, Same Store operating expense growth, and Same Store NOI growth to the comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, impairment on depreciated real estate assets, net (gain)/loss on sale of previously depreciated real estate assets, share-based compensation, casualty loss, non-Same Store revenues, and non-Same Store operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Invitation Homes has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 to discuss results for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The domestic dial-in number is 1-888-317-6003, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6061. The passcode is 6613112. An audio webcast may be accessed at www.invh.com. A replay of the call will be available through June 15, 2018, and can be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using the replay passcode 10119340, or by using the link at www.invh.com.

Supplemental Information

The full text of the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information referenced in this release are available on Invitation Homes' Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information include certain measures used by Invitation Homes management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These measures are defined in the Glossary and Reconciliations section of this press release and in the Supplemental Information, and as applicable, reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact

Claire Parker

Phone: 202.257.2329

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except shares and per share data)

























March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017





(unaudited)





Assets:









Investments in single-family residential properties, net

$ 17,199,979



$ 17,312,264



Cash and cash equivalents

134,893



179,878



Restricted cash

255,855



236,684



Goodwill

258,207



258,207



Other assets, net

847,511



696,605



Total assets

$ 18,696,445



$ 18,683,638















Liabilities:









Mortgage loans, net

$ 7,614,460



$ 7,580,153



Term loan facility, net

1,488,695



1,487,973



Revolving facility

15,000



35,000



Convertible senior notes, net

550,695



548,536



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

199,317



193,413



Resident security deposits

150,202



146,689



Other liabilities

41,179



41,999



Total liabilities

10,059,548



10,033,763















Equity:









Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 900,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

—



—



Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 9,000,000,000 shares authorized, 520,364,636 and 519,173,142 outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

5,204



5,192



Additional paid-in-capital

8,612,110



8,602,603



Accumulated deficit

(232,296)



(157,595)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

106,918



47,885



Total shareholders' equity

8,491,936



8,498,085



Non-controlling interests

144,961



151,790



Total equity

8,636,897



8,649,875



Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,696,445



$ 18,683,638

















Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



















Q1 2018

Q1 2017



Revenues:











Rental revenues

$ 395,792



$ 226,096





Other property income

27,877



12,654





Total revenues

423,669



238,750



















Operating expenses:











Property operating and maintenance

160,767



88,168





Property management expense

17,164



11,449





General and administrative

27,636



58,266





Depreciation and amortization

144,500



67,577





Impairment and other

6,121



1,204





Total operating expenses

356,188



226,664





Operating income

67,481



12,086



















Other income (expenses):











Interest expense

(92,299)



(68,572)





Other, net

1,736



(226)





Total other income (expenses)

(90,563)



(68,798)



















Loss from continuing operations

(23,082)



(56,712)





Gain on sale of property, net of tax

5,502



14,321



















Net loss

(17,580)



(42,391)





Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

311



—



















Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ (17,269)



$ (42,391)





































For the Three

February 1, 2017







Months Ended

through







March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

















Net loss available to common shareholders — basic and diluted

$ (17,491)



$ (25,512)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted

519,660,998



311,651,082



















Net loss per common share — basic and diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.08)



















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.11



N/A



















Glossary and Reconciliations

Glossary:

Average Monthly Rent

Average monthly rent represents average monthly rental income per home for occupied properties in an identified population of homes over the measurement period, and reflects the impact of non-service rental concessions and contractual rent increases amortized over the life of the lease.

Average Occupancy

Average occupancy for an identified population of homes represents (i) the total number of days that the homes in such population were occupied during the measurement period, divided by (ii) the total number of days that the homes in such population were owned during the measurement period.

Core Operating Expenses

Core operating expenses for an identified population of homes reflect property operating and maintenance expenses, excluding any expenses recovered from residents.

Core Revenues

Core revenues for an identified population of homes reflects total revenues, net of any resident recoveries.

Funds from Operations (FFO), Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, plus depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

We believe that FFO is a meaningful supplemental measure of the operating performance of our business because historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as reflected through depreciation and amortization. Because real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management considers FFO an appropriate supplemental performance measure as it excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, impairment on depreciated real estate investments, gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated homes, as well non-controlling interests, from GAAP net income or loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO is net income or loss. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are not used as measures of our liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our Core FFO and Adjusted FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of Core FFO and Adjusted FFO. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies.

Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure often used to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. We define NOI for an identified population of homes as rental revenues and other property income less property operating and maintenance expense (which consists primarily of property taxes, insurance, HOA fees (when applicable), market-level personnel expenses, repairs and maintenance, leasing costs and marketing). NOI excludes: interest expense; depreciation and amortization; general and administrative expense; property management expense; impairment and other; acquisition costs; (gain) loss on sale of property, net of tax; and interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to NOI is net income or loss. NOI is not used as a measure of liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of NOI. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measure is comparable with that of other companies.

We believe that Same Store NOI is also a meaningful supplemental measure of our operating performance for the same reasons as NOI and is further helpful to investors as it provides a more consistent measurement of our performance across reporting periods by reflecting NOI for homes in our Same Store portfolio.

See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to NOI for our total portfolio and NOI for our Same Store portfolio.

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx represents general replacements and expenditures required to preserve and maintain the value and functionality of a home and its systems as a single-family rental.

Rental Rate Growth

Rental rate growth for any home represents the percentage difference between the monthly rent from an expiring lease and the monthly rent from the next lease, and, in each case, reflects the impact of any amortized non-service rent concessions and contractual rent increases. Leases are either renewal leases, where our current resident chooses to stay for a subsequent lease term, or a new lease, where our previous resident moves out and a new resident signs a lease to occupy the same home.

Same Store / Same Store Portfolio

Same Store or Same Store portfolio includes, for a given reporting period, homes that have been stabilized for at least 15 months prior to January 1st of the year in which the Same Store portfolio was established, excluding homes that have been sold, homes that have been identified for sale to an owner occupant and have become vacant, and homes that have been deemed inoperable or significantly impaired by casualty loss events or force majeure.

Homes are considered stabilized if they have (i) completed an initial renovation and (ii) entered into at least one post-initial renovation lease. An acquired portfolio that is both leased and deemed to be of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio may be considered stabilized at the time of acquisition.

Additionally, homes acquired via the Starwood Waypoint Homes merger have been deemed to qualify for the Same Store portfolio beginning in 2018 if they were stabilized, according to the Invitation Homes criteria for stabilization, within Starwood Waypoint Homes' portfolio prior to the merger.

We believe presenting information about the portion of our portfolio that has been fully operational for the entirety of a given reporting period and its prior year comparison period provides investors with meaningful information about the performance of our comparable homes across periods and about trends in our organic business. In order to provide meaningful comparative information across periods that, in some cases, pre-date the Starwood Waypoint Homes merger, all information regarding the performance of the Same Store portfolio for periods prior to December 31, 2017 is presented as though the Starwood Waypoint Homes merger was consummated on January 1, 2017.

Total Homes / Total Portfolio

Total homes or total portfolio refers to the total number of homes owned, whether or not stabilized, and excludes any properties previously acquired in purchases that have been subsequently rescinded or vacated.

Turnover Rate

Turnover rate represents the number of instances that homes in an identified population become unoccupied in a given period, divided by the number of homes in such population.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















FFO Reconciliation

Q1 2018

Q1 2017



Net loss available to common shareholders

$ (17,491)



$ (42,391)





Net loss available to participating securities

222



—





Non-controlling interests

(311)



—





Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets

143,108



66,653





Impairment on depreciated real estate investments

603



1,037





Net gain on sale of previously depreciated investments in real estate

(5,502)



(14,321)





FFO

$ 120,629



$ 10,978



















Core FFO Reconciliation

Q1 2018

Q1 2017



FFO

$ 120,629



$ 10,978





Noncash interest expense

8,495



15,134





Share-based compensation expense

9,498



44,244





IPO related expenses

—



7,631





Merger and transaction-related expenses

4,367



—





Severance expense

2,659



45





Casualty losses, net

5,518



167





Core FFO

$ 151,166



$ 78,199



















AFFO Reconciliation

Q1 2018

Q1 2017



Core FFO

$ 151,166



$ 78,199





Recurring capital expenditures

(25,393)



(9,229)





AFFO

$ 125,773



$ 68,970



















Weighted average shares and units outstanding — diluted (1)

530,314,568

311,948,259



















FFO per share — diluted (1)

$ 0.23



$ 0.04





Core FFO per share — diluted (1)

$ 0.29



$ 0.25





AFFO per share — diluted (1)

$ 0.24



$ 0.22

























(1) No shares of common stock or OP Units were outstanding prior to the close of the Company's initial public offering. For Q1 2017, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO per share have been calculated based on operating results for the full period from January 1, 2017 through March 31, 2017, and as if shares issued in connection with the IPO were issued on January 1, 2017.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Same Store Total Revenues and Same Store Core Revenues, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Total revenues (Invitation Homes total portfolio)

$ 423,669



$ 329,954



$ 243,536



$ 242,216



$ 238,750



Starwood Waypoint Homes revenues (1)

—



84,775



166,546



149,761



146,168



Pro Forma total revenues

423,669



414,729



410,082



391,977



384,918



Non-Same Store revenues

(48,350)



(45,794)



(44,726)



(28,702)



(28,571)



Same Store revenues

375,319



368,935



365,356



363,275



356,347



Same Store resident recoveries

(12,087)



(9,543)



(9,413)



(9,175)



(7,361)



Same Store Core revenues

$ 363,232



$ 359,392



$ 355,943



$ 354,100



$ 348,986

































(1) Represents revenues generated by Starwood Waypoint Homes prior to its merger with Invitation Homes, expressed using Invitation Homes' definition of total revenues.

Reconciliation of Property Operating and Maintenance to Same Store Operating Expenses and Same Store Core Operating Expenses, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Property operating and maintenance expenses (total portfolio)

$ 160,767



$ 117,220



$ 93,267



$ 92,840



$ 88,168



Starwood Waypoint Homes operating expenses (1)

—



31,919



66,106



59,175



55,316



Pro Forma total operating expenses

160,767



149,139



159,373



152,015



143,484



Non-Same Store operating expenses

(19,908)



(17,894)



(18,347)



(13,553)



(13,556)



Same Store operating expenses

140,859



131,245



141,026



138,462



129,928



Same Store resident recoveries

(12,087)



(9,543)



(9,413)



(9,175)



(7,361)



Same Store Core operating expenses

$ 128,772



$ 121,702



$ 131,613



$ 129,287



$ 122,567

































(1) Represents property operating and maintenance expenses generated by Starwood Waypoint Homes prior to its merger with Invitation Homes, expressed using Invitation Homes' definition of property operating and maintenance expenses.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and Same Store NOI, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)

























Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017 Q1 2017

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$ (17,491)



$ (46,236)



$ (22,745)



$ 5,420

$ (42,391)



Net income (loss) available to participating securities

222



271



235



109

—



Non-controlling interests

(311)



(489)



—



—

—



Interest expense

92,299



74,244



56,796



57,358

68,572



Depreciation and amortization

144,500



107,020



67,466



67,515

67,577



General and administrative

27,636



63,585



27,462



18,426

58,266



Property management expense

17,164



11,908



10,852



9,135

11,449



Impairment and other

6,121



7,611



14,572



706

1,204



Gain on sale of property, net of tax

(5,502)



(5,657)



(3,756)



(10,162)

(14,321)



Other

(1,736)



477



(613)



869

226



NOI (total portfolio)

262,902



212,734



150,269



149,376

150,582



Starwood Waypoint Homes NOI (1)

—



52,856



100,440



90,586

90,852



Pro Forma total NOI

262,902



265,590



250,709



239,962

241,434



Non-Same Store NOI

(28,442)



(27,900)



(26,379)



(15,149)

(15,015)



Same Store NOI

$ 234,460



$ 237,690



$ 224,330



$ 224,813

$ 226,419































(1) Represents NOI generated by Starwood Waypoint Homes prior to its merger with Invitation Homes, expressed using Invitation Homes' definition of NOI.

