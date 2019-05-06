Invitation Homes Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the United States, today announced its first quarter 2019 financial and operating results.

First Quarter 2019 Highlights

Year over year, total revenues increased 2.8% to $436 million , total property operating and maintenance expenses decreased 0.3% to $160 million , and net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $21 million , or $0.04 per share.

, total property operating and maintenance expenses decreased 0.3% to , and net income attributable to common stockholders increased to , or per share. Core FFO per share increased 14.4% year over year to $0.33 , and AFFO per share increased 17.6% year over year to $0.28 .

, and AFFO per share increased 17.6% year over year to . Same Store NOI grew 7.3% year over year on 4.7% Same Store Core revenue growth and a 0.1% decrease in Same Store Core operating expenses.

Same Store average occupancy was 96.5%, up 80 basis points year over year.

Same Store renewal rent growth of 5.2% and Same Store new lease rent growth of 3.6% drove Same Store blended rent growth 70 basis points higher year over year to 4.7%.

Same Store cost to maintain (net) for the quarter decreased 9.1% year over year.

Merger integration was completed ahead of schedule, with $54 million of synergies realized on an annualized run-rate basis as of March 31, 2019 .

of synergies realized on an annualized run-rate basis as of . In Q1 2019, the Company prepaid $181 million of secured debt with cash generated from operations and dispositions. In April 2019 , the Company prepaid an additional $70 million of secured debt. The debt prepaid in Q1 2019 and April 2019 carried a weighted average interest rate of LIBOR + 255 bps.

of secured debt with cash generated from operations and dispositions. In , the Company prepaid an additional of secured debt. The debt prepaid in Q1 2019 and April 2019 carried a weighted average interest rate of LIBOR + 255 bps. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on a $115 million bulk acquisition of 463 homes in in-fill submarkets of Las Vegas and Atlanta that overlap closely with Invitation Homes' existing portfolio in those markets.

bulk acquisition of 463 homes in in-fill submarkets of and that overlap closely with Invitation Homes' existing portfolio in those markets. In March 2019 , affiliates of Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group completed a secondary offering of 43 million shares of Invitation Homes common stock. Invitation Homes did not receive any proceeds from the transaction. After the transaction, Blackstone and Starwood Capital Group's ownership decreased to approximately 34% and 1%, respectively, of total common shares and units outstanding at March 31, 2019 .

President & Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner comments: "We are pleased to report a strong start to 2019. Fundamentals in our unique locations remain favorable, the high-quality living experience and service we provide remains a differentiator in the marketplace, and our operating efficiency continues to improve. This resulted in first quarter 2019 Same Store NOI growth of 7.3%, which exceeded our expectations.

"We now enter the important spring and summer seasons for our business with many tailwinds at our back. Our portfolio is more occupied than it has ever been going into peak leasing season, after averaging 96.5% occupancy in the first quarter of 2019. The value that residents find in leasing with Invitation Homes is driving turnover lower, even as market rent growth exceeds prior year levels to keep pace with supply/demand fundamentals. On the expense side of the business, we are pleased with the continued progress we are making on repairs and maintenance productivity, and are excited about our opportunity to further enhance efficiency as we fully roll out ProCare and operate on one unified platform post-merger integration. Based on our strong first quarter results and the multiple growth drivers at our back, we are increasing the midpoint of our FY 2019 Same Store NOI growth guidance range by 50 bps to 4.5%, and increasing the midpoints of our FY 2019 Core FFO and AFFO per share guidance ranges by $0.01 to $1.25 and $1.03, respectively."

Financial Results

Net Income (Loss), FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO Per Share — Diluted



















Q1 2019

Q1 2018





Net income (loss) (1)

$ 0.04



$ (0.03)







FFO (1)

0.26



0.23







Core FFO (2)

0.33



0.29







AFFO (2)

0.28



0.24





























(1) In accordance with GAAP and Nareit guidelines, net income (loss) per share and FFO per share are calculated as if the 3.0% Convertible Notes due July 1, 2019 ("2019 Convertible Notes") were converted to common shares at the beginning of the relevant period, unless such treatment is anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share or FFO per share. As such, FFO per share in Q1 2019 is calculated by adjusting FFO in the numerator to remove the interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes, and including shares issuable upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes as shares outstanding in the denominator. Net income (loss) per share in Q1 2019 does not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if they were converted, as doing so would be anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share. (2) Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the 2019 Convertible Notes in the form in which they were outstanding during the period. Because the 2019 Convertible Notes were an interest-bearing liability during the periods reflected in the table, cash interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes has been included in Core FFO and AFFO in the numerators, and shares issuable upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes have not been included as shares outstanding in the denominators.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income per share in the first quarter of 2019 was $0.04 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2018. Total revenues and total property operating and maintenance expenses in the first quarter of 2019 were $436 million and $160 million, respectively, compared to $424 million and $161 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2018.

Core FFO

Year over year, Core FFO in the first quarter of 2019 increased 14.4% to $0.33 per share, primarily due to an increase in NOI and lower cash interest expense.

AFFO

Year over year, AFFO in the first quarter of 2019 increased 17.6% to $0.28 per share, primarily driven by the increase in Core FFO described above.

Operating Results

Same Store Operating Results Snapshot













Number of homes in Same Store portfolio:

73,704



























Q1 2019

Q1 2018



Core revenue growth (year-over-year)

4.7 %







Core operating expense growth (year-over-year)

(0.1) %







NOI growth (year-over-year)

7.3 %





















Average occupancy

96.5 %

95.7 %



Turnover rate

6.4 %

7.7 %

















Rental rate growth (lease-over-lease):











Renewals

5.2 %

4.9 %



New leases

3.6 %

2.5 %



Blended

4.7 %

4.0 %



















Same Store NOI

For the Same Store portfolio of 73,704 homes, first quarter 2019 Same Store NOI increased 7.3% year over year on Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.7% and a 0.1% decrease in Same Store Core operating expenses.

Same Store Core Revenues

First quarter 2019 Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.7% year over year was driven by a 4.1% increase in average monthly rent and an 80 basis point increase in average occupancy to 96.5%.

Same Store Core Operating Expenses

First quarter 2019 Same Store Core operating expenses decreased 0.1% year over year, driven by a 10.2% decline in controllable expenses, net of resident recoveries. Controllable expenses benefited primarily from: 1) continued process refinements for repairs and maintenance ("R&M") and turns, resulting in more efficient delivery of high-quality care for residents and homes; 2) lower resident turnover; 3) a favorable comparison to the first quarter of 2018 when R&M work order volume was higher than normal; and 4) property-level merger synergies. These favorable factors impacting controllable expense growth were partially offset by the negative impact of comparing to a first quarter of 2018 in which post-merger alignment of utility bill-back timing resulted in higher than normal resident recoveries. Same Store property taxes increased 4.8% year over year.

Investment Management Activity

Invitation Homes acquired 208 homes for $62 million, including estimated renovation costs, in the first quarter of 2019 and sold 654 homes for gross proceeds of $155 million, resulting in a total portfolio home count of 80,361 homes at March 31, 2019. Dispositions in the quarter included 107 homes sold in bulk transactions for gross proceeds of $18 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed on a bulk acquisition of 463 homes for $115 million. The acquired portfolio consists of 297 homes in Las Vegas and 166 homes in Atlanta, located within in-fill submarkets that overlap closely with Invitation Homes' existing footprint. The portfolio was 98.9% occupied at the time of acquisition, with average monthly rents of $1,554 per home that the Company believes are below current market rents. The Company also expects to increase NOI margins for the portfolio by bringing the homes onto the Invitation Homes platform where they can benefit from better operating efficiency and economies of scale.

Merger Integration Update

Merger integration has been completed ahead of schedule, with the unified operating platform and field configuration now in place across all 17 of the Company's markets. This is expected to result in even higher quality resident service delivered even more efficiently. Transitions to the unified platform were smooth, and feedback from field teams has been very positive.

Synergy achievement amounts also exceeded the midpoint of management's $50 - $55 million expectation. Integration efforts resulted in $54 million of realized synergies on an annualized run-rate basis as of March 31, 2019. Of those synergies, $41 million related to property management and general & administrative ("G&A") expenses, $11 million related to operating expenses, and $2 million related to capitalized expenses. With one team operating on one platform, the Company will also be better positioned to identify additional opportunities for platform refinement, innovation, and procurement savings going forward.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

At March 31, 2019, the Company had $1,131 million in available liquidity through a combination of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility. The Company's total indebtedness at March 31, 2019 was $9,161 million, consisting of $7,086 million of secured debt and $2,075 million of unsecured debt.

As previously announced, in the first quarter of 2019 the Company prepaid $181 million of secured debt with cash generated from operations and dispositions. In April 2019, the Company used cash on hand to prepay an additional $70 million of secured debt. The debt prepaid in the first quarter of 2019 and April 2019 carried a weighted average interest rate of LIBOR + 255 bps. Giving effect to these prepayments, as of April 30, 2019 the weighted average cost of remaining debt outstanding (including swap impact) was 3.6%, of which 89% was fixed or swapped to fixed rate. Supplemental Schedule 2(d) provides information about how debt costs and exposure to floating rates are expected to change in future periods based on the Company's current capital structure and current LIBOR rates.

Weighted average years to maturity at March 31, 2019 was 5.3 years, with no debt reaching final maturity in 2019 or 2020 after taking into account the Company's previously announced intent to settle conversions of Convertible Notes due July 1, 2019 with common shares. Net debt / annualized Adjusted EBITDAre at March 31, 2019 was 8.6x, down from 9.0x at December 31, 2018.

Dividend

As previously announced, on May 2, 2019 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before May 31, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Guidance Update

FY 2019 Guidance















Revised

Previous





FY 2019

FY 2019





Guidance

Guidance

Core FFO per share – diluted (1)

$1.21 - $1.29

$1.20 - $1.28

AFFO per share – diluted (1)

$0.99 - $1.07

$0.98 - $1.06













Same Store Core revenue growth

3.8% - 4.4%

3.8% - 4.4%

Same Store Core operating expense growth

3.0% - 4.0%

3.5% - 4.5%

Same Store NOI growth

4.0% - 5.0%

3.5% - 4.5%



















(1) For the purposes of reporting 2019 Core FFO and AFFO per share, the Company treats the 2019 Convertible Notes due July 1, 2019 in the form in which they are outstanding during each period. Guidance treats the 2019 Convertible Notes as an interest-bearing liability in the first and second quarters of 2019, and as common shares in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.



Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net income (loss), total revenues, and property operating and maintenance, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Core FFO per share, AFFO per share, Same Store revenue growth, Same Store operating expense growth, and Same Store NOI growth to the comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, impairment on depreciated real estate assets, net (gain)/loss on sale of previously depreciated real estate assets, share-based compensation, casualty loss, non-Same Store revenues, and non-Same Store operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Invitation Homes has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 to discuss results for the first quarter of 2019. The domestic dial-in number is 1-888-317-6003, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6061. The passcode is 2381778. An audio webcast may be accessed at www.invh.com. A replay of the call will be available through June 7, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using the replay passcode 10130628, or by using the link at www.invh.com.

Supplemental Information

The full text of the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information referenced in this release are available on Invitation Homes' Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Other Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information include certain measures used by Invitation Homes management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These measures are defined in the Glossary and Reconciliations section of this press release and in the Supplemental Information and, as applicable, reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the anticipated benefits of the merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes, the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks associated with achieving expected revenue synergies or cost savings from the merger, risks inherent to the single-family rental industry sector and the Company's business model, macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control, competition in identifying and acquiring the Company's properties, competition in the leasing market for quality residents, increasing property taxes, homeowners' association fees and insurance costs, the Company's dependence on third parties for key services, risks related to evaluation of properties, poor resident selection and defaults and non-renewals by the Company's residents, performance of the Company's information technology systems, and risks related to the Company's indebtedness. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company believes these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under the section entitled "Part I. Item 1A. Risk Factors," of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except to the extent otherwise required by law.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except shares and per share data)





































March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)





Assets:









Investments in single-family residential properties, net

$ 16,509,876



$ 16,686,060



Cash and cash equivalents

130,896



144,940



Restricted cash

220,522



215,051



Goodwill

258,207



258,207



Other assets, net

734,118



759,170



Total assets

$ 17,853,619



$ 18,063,428















Liabilities:









Mortgage loans, net

$ 7,029,768



$ 7,201,654



Term loan facility, net

1,491,582



1,490,860



Revolving facility

—



—



Convertible senior notes, net

559,575



557,301



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

193,495



169,603



Resident security deposits

150,672



148,995



Other liabilities

207,159



125,829



Total liabilities

9,632,251



9,694,242















Equity:









Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 900,000,000 shares authorized, none

outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—



Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 9,000,000,000 shares authorized,

524,989,775 and 520,647,977 outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31,

2018, respectively

5,250



5,206



Additional paid-in capital

8,685,058



8,629,462



Accumulated deficit

(439,737)



(392,594)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(110,655)



(12,963)



Total stockholders' equity

8,139,916



8,229,111



Non-controlling interests

81,452



140,075



Total equity

8,221,368



8,369,186



Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,853,619



$ 18,063,428





























Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)

















Q1 2019

Q1 2018

Rental revenues and other property income

$ 435,500



$ 423,669















Expenses:









Property operating and maintenance

160,346



160,767



Property management expense

15,160



17,164



General and administrative

26,538



27,636



Interest expense

93,983



92,299



Depreciation and amortization

133,609



144,500



Impairment and other

5,392



6,121



Total expenses

435,028



448,487















Other, net

3,125



1,736



Gain on sale of property, net of tax

17,572



5,502















Net income (loss)

21,169



(17,580)



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(347)



311















Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 20,822



$ (17,269)



Net income available to participating securities

(106)



(222)















Net income (loss) available to common

stockholders — basic and diluted

$ 20,716



$ (17,491)















Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

521,440,822



519,660,998



Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

521,817,494



519,660,998















Net income (loss) per common share — basic

$ 0.04



$ (0.03)



Net income (loss) per common share — diluted

$ 0.04



$ (0.03)















Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.13



$ 0.11

















Glossary and Reconciliations

Glossary:

Average Monthly Rent

Average monthly rent represents average monthly rental income per home for occupied properties in an identified population of homes over the measurement period, and reflects the impact of non-service rental concessions and contractual rent increases amortized over the life of the lease.

Average Occupancy

Average occupancy for an identified population of homes represents (i) the total number of days that the homes in such population were occupied during the measurement period, divided by (ii) the total number of days that the homes in such population were owned during the measurement period.

Core Operating Expenses

Core operating expenses for an identified population of homes reflect property operating and maintenance expenses, excluding any expenses recovered from residents.

Core Revenues

Core revenues for an identified population of homes reflects total revenues, net of any resident recoveries.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") before the following items: interest expense; income tax expense; and depreciation and amortization. National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") recommends as a best practice that REITs operating as real estate companies which report an EBITDA performance measure also report EBITDAre in all financial reports for periods beginning after December 31, 2017. We define EBITDAre, consistent with the Nareit definition, as EBITDA, further adjusted for gain on sale of property, net of tax and impairment on depreciated real estate investments. Adjusted EBITDAre is defined as EBITDAre before the following items: share-based compensation expense; IPO related expenses; merger and transaction-related expenses; severance; casualty losses, net; acquisition costs; and interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses. EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are used as supplemental financial performance measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks. Set forth below is additional detail on how management uses EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures of performance.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is net income or loss. EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not used as measures of our liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to the EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing these non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Funds from Operations (FFO), Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, plus depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. In calculating per share amounts, Core FFO and AFFO reflect convertible debt securities in the form in which they were outstanding during the period.

We believe that FFO is a meaningful supplemental measure of the operating performance of our business because historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as reflected through depreciation and amortization. Because real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management considers FFO an appropriate supplemental performance measure as it excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, impairment on depreciated real estate investments, gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated homes, as well non-controlling interests, from GAAP net income or loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO is net income or loss. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are not used as measures of our liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our Core FFO and Adjusted FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of Core FFO and Adjusted FFO. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure often used to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. We define NOI for an identified population of homes as rental revenues and other property income less property operating and maintenance expense (which consists primarily of property taxes, insurance, HOA fees (when applicable), market-level personnel expenses, repairs and maintenance, leasing costs and marketing). NOI excludes: interest expense; depreciation and amortization; general and administrative expense; property management expense; impairment and other; acquisition costs; (gain) loss on sale of property, net of tax; and interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to NOI is net income or loss. NOI is not used as a measure of liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of NOI. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measure is comparable with that of other companies.

We believe that Same Store NOI is also a meaningful supplemental measure of our operating performance for the same reasons as NOI and is further helpful to investors as it provides a more consistent measurement of our performance across reporting periods by reflecting NOI for homes in our Same Store portfolio.

See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to NOI for our total portfolio and NOI for our Same Store portfolio.

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx represents general replacements and expenditures required to preserve and maintain the value and functionality of a home and its systems as a single-family rental.

Rental Rate Growth

Rental rate growth for any home represents the percentage difference between the monthly rent from an expiring lease and the monthly rent from the next lease, and, in each case, reflects the impact of any amortized non-service rent concessions and contractual rent increases. Leases are either renewal leases, where our current resident chooses to stay for a subsequent lease term, or a new lease, where our previous resident moves out and a new resident signs a lease to occupy the same home.

Same Store / Same Store Portfolio

Same Store or Same Store portfolio includes, for a given reporting period, homes that have been stabilized and seasoned (whether under Invitation Homes ownership or Starwood Waypoint Homes ownership), excluding homes that have been sold, homes that have been identified for sale to an owner occupant and have become vacant, homes that have been deemed inoperable or significantly impaired by casualty loss events or force majeure, and homes acquired in portfolio transactions that are deemed not to have undergone renovations of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio.

Homes are considered stabilized if they have (i) completed an initial renovation and (ii) entered into at least one post-initial renovation lease. An acquired portfolio that is both leased and deemed to be of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio may be considered stabilized at the time of acquisition.

Homes are considered to be seasoned once they have been stabilized for at least 15 months prior to January 1st of the year in which the Same Store portfolio was established.

We believe presenting information about the portion of our portfolio that has been fully operational for the entirety of a given reporting period and its prior year comparison period provides investors with meaningful information about the performance of our comparable homes across periods and about trends in our organic business.

Total Homes / Total Portfolio

Total homes or total portfolio refers to the total number of homes owned, whether or not stabilized, and excludes any properties previously acquired in purchases that have been subsequently rescinded or vacated.

Turnover Rate

Turnover rate represents the number of instances that homes in an identified population become unoccupied in a given period, divided by the number of homes in such population.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)















FFO Reconciliation

Q1 2019

Q1 2018



Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 20,716



$ (17,491)





Net income available to participating securities

106



222





Non-controlling interests

347



(311)





Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets

132,520



143,108





Impairment on depreciated real estate investments

3,253



603





Net gain on sale of previously depreciated investments in real estate

(17,572)



(5,502)





FFO

$ 139,370



$ 120,629



















Core FFO Reconciliation

Q1 2019

Q1 2018



FFO

$ 139,370



$ 120,629





Noncash interest expense

14,865



8,495





Share-based compensation expense

5,607



9,498





Offering related expenses

1,543



—





Merger and transaction-related expenses

2,795



4,367





Severance expense

6,969



2,659





Casualty losses, net

2,139



5,518





Core FFO

$ 173,288



$ 151,166



















AFFO Reconciliation

Q1 2019

Q1 2018



Core FFO

$ 173,288



$ 151,166





Recurring capital expenditures

(25,111)



(25,393)





Adjusted FFO

$ 148,177



$ 125,773



















Net income (loss) available to common stockholders











Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted (1)

521,817,494



519,660,998



















Net income (loss) per common share — diluted (1)

$ 0.04



$ (0.03)



















FFO











FFO for per share calculation(1)

$ 142,173



$ 120,629





Weighted average common shares and OP Units outstanding — diluted (1)

543,717,533



530,314,568



















FFO per share — diluted (1)

$ 0.26



$ 0.23



















Core FFO and Adjusted FFO











Weighted average shares and units outstanding — diluted (2)

531,226,791



530,314,568



















Core FFO per share — diluted (2)

$ 0.33



$ 0.29





AFFO per share — diluted (2)

$ 0.28



$ 0.24

























(1) In accordance with GAAP and Nareit guidelines, net income (loss) per share and FFO per share are calculated as if the 2019 Convertible Notes were converted to common shares at the beginning of the relevant period, unless such treatment is anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share or FFO per share. As such, FFO per share in Q1 2019 is calculated by adjusting FFO in the numerator to remove the interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes, and including shares issuable upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes as shares outstanding in the denominator. Net income (loss) per share in Q1 2019 does not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if they were converted, as doing so would be anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share. (2) Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the 2019 Convertible Notes in the form in which they were outstanding during the period. Because the 2019 Convertible Notes were an interest-bearing liability during the periods reflected in the table, cash interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes has been included in Core FFO and AFFO in the numerators, and shares issuable upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes have not been included as shares outstanding in the denominators.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Same Store Total Revenues and Same Store Core Revenues, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Total revenues (total portfolio)

$ 435,500



$ 432,616



$ 434,251



$ 432,426



$ 423,669



Non-Same Store revenues

(29,682)



(32,627)



(38,688)



(39,762)



(37,768)



Same Store revenues

405,818



399,989



395,563



392,664



385,901



Same Store resident recoveries

(15,245)



(13,594)



(13,683)



(12,244)



(12,877)



Same Store Core revenues

$ 390,573



$ 386,395



$ 381,880



$ 380,420



$ 373,024





























Reconciliation of Property Operating and Maintenance to Same Store Operating Expenses and Same Store Core Operating Expenses, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Property operating and maintenance expenses (total portfolio)

$ 160,346



$ 159,200



$ 170,021



$ 165,423



$ 160,767



Non-Same Store operating expenses

(14,819)



(14,092)



(17,451)



(17,958)



(17,478)



Same Store operating expenses

145,527



145,108



152,570



147,465



143,289



Same Store resident recoveries

(15,245)



(13,594)



(13,683)



(12,244)



(12,877)



Same Store Core operating expenses

$ 130,282



$ 131,514



$ 138,887



$ 135,221



$ 130,412





























Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to NOI and Same Store NOI, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 20,716



$ 25,078



$ 824



$ (14,155)



$ (17,491)



Net income available to participating securities

106



190



196



209



222



Non-controlling interests

347



446



21



(242)



(311)



Interest expense

93,983



96,506



97,564



97,226



92,299



Depreciation and amortization

133,609



130,220



139,371



146,450



144,500



General and administrative

26,538



25,340



21,152



24,636



27,636



Property management expense

15,160



17,281



16,692



14,348



17,164



Impairment and other

5,392



7,343



3,252



4,103



6,121



Gain on sale of property, net of tax

(17,572)



(28,727)



(11,512)



(3,941)



(5,502)



Other, net

(3,125)



(261)



(3,330)



(1,631)



(1,736)



NOI (total portfolio)

275,154



273,416



264,230



267,003



262,902



Non-Same Store NOI

(14,863)



(18,535)



(21,237)



(21,804)



(20,290)



Same Store NOI

$ 260,291



$ 254,881



$ 242,993



$ 245,199



$ 242,612





























Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)





















Q1 2019

Q1 2018

% Change



Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 20,716



$ (17,491)









Net income available to participating securities

106



222









Non-controlling interests

347



(311)









Interest expense

93,983



92,299









Depreciation and amortization

133,609



144,500









EBITDA

248,761



219,219









Gain on sale of property, net of tax

(17,572)



(5,502)









Impairment on depreciated real estate investments

3,253



603









EBITDAre

234,442



214,320









Share-based compensation expense

5,607



9,498









Merger and transaction-related expenses

2,795



4,367









Severance

6,969



2,659









Casualty losses, net

2,139



5,518









Other, net

(3,125)



(1,736)









Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 248,827



$ 234,626



6.1 %

















































