Invitation Homes Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Year over year, total revenues increased 2.1% to $443 million , total property operating and maintenance expenses increased 3.2% to $175 million , and net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $34 million , or $0.06 per share.

, total property operating and maintenance expenses increased 3.2% to , and net income attributable to common stockholders increased to , or per share. Core FFO per share was $0.29 , flat year over year, and AFFO per share increased 3.1% year over year to $0.23 . Included in these numbers is the negative timing impact of $3.5 million of accelerated cost within Other, net, that is expected to be offset by corresponding favorable timing impacts over the next two quarters.

, flat year over year, and AFFO per share increased 3.1% year over year to . Included in these numbers is the negative timing impact of of accelerated cost within Other, net, that is expected to be offset by corresponding favorable timing impacts over the next two quarters. Same Store NOI grew 4.5% year over year on 4.4% Same Store Core revenue growth and 4.3% Same Store Core operating expense growth.

Same Store average occupancy was 95.9%, up 40 basis points year over year.

Same Store renewal rent growth of 4.7% and Same Store new lease rent growth of 4.3% drove Same Store blended rent growth of 4.6%, 30 basis points higher year over year.

In September 2019 , affiliates of Blackstone completed a secondary offering of 44 million shares of Invitation Homes common stock. Invitation Homes did not receive any proceeds from the transaction. After the transaction, Blackstone's ownership decreased to approximately 11% of total common shares and units outstanding at September 30, 2019 .

President & Chief Executive Officer Dallas Tanner comments: "We executed well to achieve another outstanding quarter of resident service and Same Store NOI growth, in line with our expectations. Favorable fundamentals in Invitation Homes markets helped our teams drive robust revenue growth during peak leasing season, and we executed our playbook to enter the off-season in a strong occupancy position. Operating efficiency also continues to improve, with controllable expenses, net of resident recoveries, decreasing slightly year-over-year in the third quarter.

"Given our strong year-to-date performance, we are increasing our FY 2019 Same Store NOI growth guidance to 5.2% - 5.6%, up 15 basis points at the midpoint versus previous guidance. With fundamental tailwinds at our back and a number of opportunities to refine and grow our business, we are ready to run toward a strong finish to 2019 and further value creation in the years ahead."

Financial Results

Net Income (Loss), FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO Per Share — Diluted























Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Net income (loss) (1)

$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.18



$ (0.06)



FFO (1)

0.27



0.23



0.81



0.70



Core FFO (2)

0.29



0.29



0.93



0.87



AFFO (2)

0.23



0.22



0.75



0.70





























(1) In accordance with GAAP and Nareit guidelines, net income (loss) per share and FFO per share are calculated as if the 3.0% Convertible Notes due July 1, 2019 ("2019 Convertible Notes") were converted to common shares at the beginning of the relevant period, unless such treatment is anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share or FFO per share. In YTD 2019, the 2019 Convertible Notes were outstanding from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. During this period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, treatment of the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted would be anti-dilutive to net income per share and dilutive to FFO per share. As such, YTD 2019 net income per share reflects the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, but does not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. YTD 2019 FFO per share treats the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted on January 1, 2019, thereby adjusting FFO in the numerator to remove the interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes and adjusting shares outstanding in the denominator to include shares issued upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes, for the full period from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.



(2) Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the 2019 Convertible Notes in the form in which they were outstanding during each period. As such, YTD 2019 Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, but do not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. For the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, cash interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes has been included in Core FFO and AFFO in the numerators, and shares issued upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes have not been included as shares outstanding in the denominators.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $0.00 per share in the third quarter of 2018. Total revenues and total property operating and maintenance expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $443 million and $175 million, respectively, compared to $434 million and $170 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2018.

Net income in YTD 2019 was $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.06 per share in YTD 2018. Total revenues and total property operating and maintenance expenses in YTD 2019 were $1,320 million and $502 million, respectively, compared to $1,290 million and $496 million, respectively, in YTD 2018.

Core FFO

Year over year, Core FFO in the third quarter of 2019 was flat at $0.29 per share. Core FFO in the third quarter includes the negative timing impact of $3.5 million of accelerated cost within Other, net. This is expected to be offset by corresponding favorable timing impacts in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020.

Year over year, Core FFO in YTD 2019 increased 6.3% to $0.93 per share, primarily due to an increase in NOI and lower cash interest expense.

AFFO

Year over year, AFFO in the third quarter of 2019 increased 3.1% to $0.23 per share.

Year over year, AFFO in YTD 2019 increased 8.2% to $0.75 per share, primarily driven by the increase in Core FFO described above.

Operating Results

Same Store Operating Results Snapshot



















Number of homes in Same Store portfolio:

72,001







































Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Core revenue growth (year-over-year)

4.4 %





4.5 %





Core operating expense growth (year-over-year)

4.3 %





1.6 %





NOI growth (year-over-year)

4.5 %





6.1 %

























Average occupancy

95.9 %

95.5 %

96.3 %

95.8 %

Turnover rate

9.0 %

9.4 %

23.7 %

26.6 %





















Rental rate growth (lease-over-lease):

















Renewals

4.7 %

4.8 %

5.1 %

4.8 %

New leases

4.3 %

3.4 %

4.4 %

3.6 %

Blended

4.6 %

4.3 %

4.9 %

4.4 %























Same Store NOI

For the Same Store portfolio of 72,001 homes, third quarter 2019 Same Store NOI increased 4.5% year over year on Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.4% and Same Store Core operating expense growth of 4.3%.

YTD 2019 Same Store NOI increased 6.1% year over year on Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.5% and Same Store Core operating expense growth of 1.6%.

Same Store Core Revenues

Third quarter 2019 Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.4% year over year was driven primarily by a 4.0% increase in average monthly rent and a 40 basis point increase in average occupancy to 95.9%.

YTD 2019 Same Store Core revenue growth of 4.5% year over year was driven primarily by a 4.1% increase in average monthly rent and a 50 basis point increase in average occupancy to 96.3%.

Same Store Core Operating Expenses

Third quarter 2019 Same Store Core operating expenses increased 4.3% year over year. Same Store controllable expenses, net of resident recoveries, decreased 0.4% year over year. Offsetting the improvement in controllable expenses was an 8.0% increase in fixed expenses, net of resident recoveries, driven primarily by a 6.0% increase in property taxes.

YTD 2019 Same Store Core operating expenses increased 1.6% year over year. Same Store controllable expenses, net of resident recoveries, decreased 5.8% year over year, driven most significantly by lower personnel and turnover costs. Controllable costs also benefited from a favorable first quarter comparison resulting from higher-than-normal repairs and maintenance work order volume in the first quarter of 2018. The favorable factors impacting controllable expense growth were partially offset by a negative impact from last year's realignment of utility bill-back timing that resulted in higher than normal resident recoveries in the first quarter of 2018. Fixed expenses, net of resident recoveries, increased 6.9% year over year, driven primarily by a 5.9% increase in property taxes.

Investment Management Activity

In the third quarter of 2019, Invitation Homes acquired 578 homes for $183 million, including estimated renovation costs, and sold 668 homes for gross proceeds of $168 million, resulting in a total portfolio home count of 80,232 homes as of September 30, 2019.

In YTD 2019, the Company acquired 1,526 homes for $456 million, including estimated renovation costs, and sold 2,101 homes for gross proceeds of $527 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets Activity

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $1,082 million in available liquidity through a combination of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility. The Company's total indebtedness as of September 30, 2019 was $8,717 million, consisting of $6,872 million of secured debt and $1,845 million of unsecured debt.

As previously announced, in July 2019, the Company voluntarily prepaid $50 million of secured borrowings under IH 2017-2, which carried an interest rate of LIBOR + 231 basis points.

As previously announced, in July 2019, the Company completed settling conversions of its 2019 Convertible Notes with common shares. Conversion of the $230 million of 2019 Convertible Notes resulted in issuance of 12.6 million common shares.

In August 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into agreements ("ATM Equity Program") to sell, from time to time, up to $800 million of common stock in aggregate through at-the-market offerings. In September 2019, the Company issued 671,020 shares of common stock under its ATM Equity Program, at an average price of $28.02 per share, for gross proceeds of $19 million. Proceeds were used primarily to acquire homes. $781 million of capacity remained under the ATM Equity Program as of September 30, 2019.

After the impact of capital markets activity in the third quarter of 2019, net debt / annualized Adjusted EBITDAre declined to 8.5x at September 30, 2019, down from 9.0x at the end of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Guidance Update

FY 2019 Guidance















Current

Previous





FY 2019

FY 2019





Guidance

Guidance

Core FFO per share – diluted (1)

$1.24 - $1.28

$1.23 - $1.29

AFFO per share – diluted (1)

$1.02 - $1.06

$1.01 - $1.07













Same Store Core revenue growth

4.25% - 4.5%

4.0% - 4.5%

Same Store Core operating expense growth

2.25% - 2.75%

2.0% - 3.0%

Same Store NOI growth

5.2% - 5.6%

5.0% - 5.5%



















(1) For the purposes of reporting 2019 Core FFO and AFFO per share, the Company treats the 2019 Convertible Notes in the form in which they are outstanding during each period. Guidance treats the 2019 Convertible Notes as an interest-bearing liability in the first and second quarters of 2019, and as common shares in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

Note: The Company does not provide guidance for the most comparable GAAP financial measures of net income (loss), total revenues, and property operating and maintenance, or a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures of Core FFO per share, AFFO per share, Same Store revenue growth, Same Store operating expense growth, and Same Store NOI growth to the comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures, including non-recurring and infrequent items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operations. Such items include, but are not limited to, impairment on depreciated real estate assets, net (gain)/loss on sale of previously depreciated real estate assets, share-based compensation, casualty loss, non-Same Store revenues, and non-Same Store operating expenses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on our GAAP results for the guidance period.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Invitation Homes has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 to discuss results for the third quarter of 2019. The domestic dial-in number is 1-888-317-6003, and the international dial-in number is 1-412-317-6061. The passcode is 3199988. An audio webcast may be accessed at www.invh.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 30, 2019 and can be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using the replay passcode 10135802, or by using the link at www.invh.com.

Supplemental Information

The full text of the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information referenced in this release are available on Invitation Homes' Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Other Operating Measures

Financial and operating measures found in the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information include certain measures used by Invitation Homes management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). These measures are defined in the Glossary and Reconciliations section of this press release and in the Supplemental Information and, as applicable, reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The Company's mission statement, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except shares and per share data)

























September 30,

December 31,





2019

2018





(unaudited)





Assets:









Investments in single-family residential properties, net

$ 16,218,701



$ 16,686,060



Cash and cash equivalents

81,531



144,940



Restricted cash

244,882



215,051



Goodwill

258,207



258,207



Other assets, net

856,697



759,170



Total assets

$ 17,660,018



$ 18,063,428















Liabilities:









Mortgage loans, net

$ 6,428,874



$ 7,201,654



Secured term loan, net

400,924



—



Term loan facility, net

1,493,025



1,490,860



Revolving facility

—



—



Convertible senior notes, net

333,070



557,301



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

278,272



169,603



Resident security deposits

149,023



148,995



Other liabilities

400,319



125,829



Total liabilities

9,483,507



9,694,242















Equity:









Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 900,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

—



—



Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 9,000,000,000 shares authorized, 538,356,606 and 520,647,977 outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

5,384



5,206



Additional paid-in capital

8,938,487



8,629,462



Accumulated deficit

(505,887)



(392,594)



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(340,724)



(12,963)



Total stockholders' equity

8,097,260



8,229,111



Non-controlling interests

79,251



140,075



Total equity

8,176,511



8,369,186



Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,660,018



$ 18,063,428





























Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)

























Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Rental revenues and other property income

$ 443,326



$ 434,251



$ 1,320,408



$ 1,290,346























Expenses:

















Property operating and maintenance

175,491



170,021



502,411



496,211



Property management expense

15,872



16,692



47,053



48,204



General and administrative

16,405



21,152



58,899



73,424



Interest expense

89,067



97,564



278,756



287,089



Depreciation and amortization

133,315



139,371



399,955



430,321



Impairment and other

4,740



3,252



11,803



13,476



Total expenses

434,890



448,052



1,298,877



1,348,725























Other, net

4,735



3,330



8,470



6,697



Gain on sale of property, net of tax

20,812



11,512



64,556



20,955























Net income (loss)

33,983



1,041



94,557



(30,727)



Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(276)



(21)



(1,086)



532























Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

33,707



1,020



93,471





(30,195)



Net income available to participating securities

(91)



(196)



(306)



(627)























Net income (loss) available to common stockholders — basic and diluted

$ 33,616



$ 824



$ 93,165



$ (30,822)























Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic

537,771,245



520,620,519



528,209,033



520,267,029



Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted

538,644,888



521,761,076



529,160,353



520,267,029























Net income (loss) per common share — basic

$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.18



$ (0.06)



Net income (loss) per common share — diluted

$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.18



$ (0.06)























Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.13



$ 0.11



$ 0.39



$ 0.33

























Glossary and Reconciliations

Glossary:

Average Monthly Rent

Average monthly rent represents average monthly rental income per home for occupied properties in an identified population of homes over the measurement period, and reflects the impact of non-service rental concessions and contractual rent increases amortized over the life of the lease.

Average Occupancy

Average occupancy for an identified population of homes represents (i) the total number of days that the homes in such population were occupied during the measurement period, divided by (ii) the total number of days that the homes in such population were owned during the measurement period.

Core Operating Expenses

Core operating expenses for an identified population of homes reflect property operating and maintenance expenses, excluding any expenses recovered from residents.

Core Revenues

Core revenues for an identified population of homes reflects total revenues, net of any resident recoveries.

EBITDA, EBITDAre, and Adjusted EBITDAre

EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. We define EBITDA as net income or loss computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") before the following items: interest expense; income tax expense; and depreciation and amortization. National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") recommends as a best practice that REITs operating as real estate companies which report an EBITDA performance measure also report EBITDAre in all financial reports for periods beginning after December 31, 2017. We define EBITDAre, consistent with the Nareit definition, as EBITDA, further adjusted for gain/loss on sale of property, net of tax and impairment on depreciated real estate investments. Adjusted EBITDAre is defined as EBITDAre before the following items: share-based compensation expense; IPO related expenses; merger and transaction-related expenses; severance; casualty losses, net; acquisition costs; and interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses. EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are used as supplemental financial performance measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and commercial banks. Set forth below is additional detail on how management uses EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre as measures of performance.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is net income or loss. EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are not used as measures of our liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may not be comparable to the EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing these non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre.

Funds from Operations (FFO), Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO are supplemental, non-GAAP measures often utilized to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. FFO is defined by Nareit as net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of previously depreciated real estate assets, plus depreciation, amortization and impairment of real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. In calculating per share amounts, Core FFO and AFFO reflect convertible debt securities in the form in which they were outstanding during the period.

We believe that FFO is a meaningful supplemental measure of the operating performance of our business because historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as reflected through depreciation and amortization. Because real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management considers FFO an appropriate supplemental performance measure as it excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, impairment on depreciated real estate investments, gains or losses related to sales of previously depreciated homes, as well non-controlling interests, from GAAP net income or loss.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO is net income or loss. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are not used as measures of our liquidity and should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our Core FFO and Adjusted FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of Core FFO and Adjusted FFO. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measures is comparable with that of other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to FFO, Core FFO, and Adjusted FFO.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is a non-GAAP measure often used to evaluate the performance of real estate companies. We define NOI for an identified population of homes as rental revenues and other property income less property operating and maintenance expense (which consists primarily of property taxes, insurance, HOA fees (when applicable), market-level personnel expenses, repairs and maintenance, leasing costs and marketing). NOI excludes: interest expense; depreciation and amortization; general and administrative expense; property management expense; impairment and other; acquisition costs; (gain) loss on sale of property, net of tax; and interest income and other miscellaneous income and expenses.

The GAAP measure most directly comparable to NOI is net income or loss. NOI is not used as a measure of liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Our NOI may not be comparable to the NOI of other companies due to the fact that not all companies use the same definition of NOI. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that our basis for computing this non-GAAP measure is comparable with that of other companies.

We believe that Same Store NOI is also a meaningful supplemental measure of our operating performance for the same reasons as NOI and is further helpful to investors as it provides a more consistent measurement of our performance across reporting periods by reflecting NOI for homes in our Same Store portfolio. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to NOI for our total portfolio and NOI for our Same Store portfolio.

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx

Recurring Capital Expenditures or Recurring CapEx represents general replacements and expenditures required to preserve and maintain the value and functionality of a home and its systems as a single-family rental.

Rental Rate Growth

Rental rate growth for any home represents the percentage difference between the monthly rent from an expiring lease and the monthly rent from the next lease, and, in each case, reflects the impact of any amortized non-service rent concessions and contractual rent increases. Leases are either renewal leases, where our current resident chooses to stay for a subsequent lease term, or a new lease, where our previous resident moves out and a new resident signs a lease to occupy the same home.

Same Store / Same Store Portfolio

Same Store or Same Store portfolio includes, for a given reporting period, homes that have been stabilized and seasoned (whether under Invitation Homes ownership or Starwood Waypoint Homes ownership), excluding homes that have been sold, homes that have been identified for sale to an owner occupant and have become vacant, homes that have been deemed inoperable or significantly impaired by casualty loss events or force majeure, and homes acquired in portfolio transactions that are deemed not to have undergone renovations of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio.

Homes are considered stabilized if they have (i) completed an initial renovation and (ii) entered into at least one post-initial renovation lease. An acquired portfolio that is both leased and deemed to be of sufficiently similar quality and characteristics as the existing Invitation Homes Same Store portfolio may be considered stabilized at the time of acquisition.

Homes are considered to be seasoned once they have been stabilized for at least 15 months prior to January 1st of the year in which the Same Store portfolio was established.

We believe presenting information about the portion of our portfolio that has been fully operational for the entirety of a given reporting period and its prior year comparison period provides investors with meaningful information about the performance of our comparable homes across periods and about trends in our organic business.

Total Homes / Total Portfolio

Total homes or total portfolio refers to the total number of homes owned, whether or not stabilized, and excludes any properties previously acquired in purchases that have been subsequently rescinded or vacated.

Turnover Rate

Turnover rate represents the number of instances that homes in an identified population become unoccupied in a given period, divided by the number of homes in such population.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO ($ in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited)





















FFO Reconciliation

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ 33,616



$ 824



$ 93,165



$ (30,822)



Net income available to participating securities

91



196



306



627



Non-controlling interests

276



21



1,086



(532)



Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets

132,266



132,168



396,568



420,223



Impairment on depreciated real estate investments

3,960



1,296



11,289



3,570



Net gain on sale of previously depreciated investments in real estate

(20,812)



(11,512)



(64,556)



(20,955)



FFO

$ 149,397



$ 122,993



$ 437,858



$ 372,111























Core FFO Reconciliation

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

FFO

$ 149,397



$ 122,993



$ 437,858



$ 372,111



Noncash interest expense

10,385



13,401



37,422



33,439



Share-based compensation expense

4,625



6,068



13,847



23,582



Offering related expenses

129



—



2,148



—



Merger and transaction-related expenses

—



9,406



4,347



18,009



Severance expense

881



1,952



8,225



6,292



Unrealized gains on investment in equity securities

(6,480)



—



(6,480)



—



Casualty losses, net

780



1,956



514



9,906



Core FFO

$ 159,717



$ 155,776



$ 497,881



$ 463,339























AFFO Reconciliation

Q3 2019

Q3 2018

YTD 2019

YTD 2018

Core FFO

$ 159,717



$ 155,776



$ 497,881



$ 463,339



Recurring capital expenditures

(36,653)



(39,399)



(93,563)



(93,640)



Adjusted FFO

$ 123,064



$ 116,377



$ 404,318



$ 369,699























Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

















Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted (1)

538,644,888

521,761,076



529,160,353



520,267,029























Net income (loss) per common share — diluted (1)

$ 0.06



$ —



$ 0.18



$ (0.06)























FFO

















FFO for per share calculation(1)

$ 149,397



$ 122,993



$ 443,444



$ 372,111



Weighted average common shares and OP Units outstanding — diluted (1)

544,481,679

530,797,654



544,506,626



530,581,319























FFO per share — diluted (1)

$ 0.27



$ 0.23



$ 0.81



$ 0.70























Core FFO and Adjusted FFO

















Weighted average shares and units outstanding — diluted (2)

544,481,679

530,797,654



536,183,368



530,581,319























Core FFO per share — diluted (2)

$ 0.29



$ 0.29



$ 0.93



$ 0.87



AFFO per share — diluted (2)

$ 0.23



$ 0.22



$ 0.75



$ 0.70





























(1) In accordance with GAAP and Nareit guidelines, net income (loss) per share and FFO per share are calculated as if the 2019 Convertible Notes were converted to common shares at the beginning of the relevant period, unless such treatment is anti-dilutive to net income (loss) per share or FFO per share. In YTD 2019, the 2019 Convertible Notes were outstanding from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. During this period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, treatment of the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted would be anti-dilutive to net income per share and dilutive to FFO per share. As such, YTD 2019 net income per share reflects the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, but does not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. YTD 2019 FFO per share treats the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted on January 1, 2019, thereby adjusting FFO in the numerator to remove the interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes and adjusting shares outstanding in the denominator to include shares issued upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes, for the full period from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019.



(2) Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the 2019 Convertible Notes in the form in which they were outstanding during each period. As such, YTD 2019 Core FFO and AFFO per share reflect the conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes for the period from July 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019, but do not treat the 2019 Convertible Notes as if converted for the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019. For the period from January 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019, cash interest expense associated with the 2019 Convertible Notes has been included in Core FFO and AFFO in the numerators, and shares issued upon conversion of the 2019 Convertible Notes have not been included as shares outstanding in the denominators.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Same Store Total Revenues and Same Store Core Revenues, Quarterly (in thousands) (unaudited)



























Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Total revenues (total portfolio)

$ 443,326



$ 441,582



$ 435,500



$ 432,616



$ 434,251



Non-Same Store revenues

(36,324)



(37,600)



(38,713)



(41,971)



(48,100)



Same Store revenues

407,002



403,982



396,787



390,645



386,151



Same Store resident recoveries

(17,702)



(16,573)



(14,867)



(13,235)



(13,363)



Same Store Core revenues

$ 389,300



$ 387,409



$ 381,920



$ 377,410



$ 372,788





























Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Same Store Total Revenues and Same Store Core Revenues, YTD (in thousands) (unaudited)



























YTD 2019

YTD 2018













Total revenues (total portfolio)

$ 1,320,408



$ 1,290,346















Non-Same Store revenues

(112,637)



(143,874)















Same Store revenues

1,207,771



1,146,472















Same Store resident recoveries

(49,142)



(37,852)















Same Store Core revenues

$ 1,158,629



$ 1,108,620







































