Invitation Homes Sells 708 Homes to Tricon in Plan to Exit Nashville Market

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced the sale of 708 homes in Nashville to Tricon Capital Group Inc. ("Tricon," TSX: TCN) for gross proceeds of $210 million. The transaction closed on December 9, 2019.

"This is an opportune time for Invitation Homes to monetize our investment in Nashville, as we optimize our footprint and focus on growing accretively in high-growth locations where we have greater scale and density," said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes' president and chief executive officer. "While our Nashville investment has performed well, and we have loved being part of an outstanding community of residents, associates, neighbors, and other partners, the size of our portfolio in Nashville was smaller than in the other markets we serve. With almost 5,000 homes per market on average across our remaining 16 markets, we believe we are strategically positioned to invest and operate efficiently to drive outsized growth and risk-adjusted returns in the years ahead."

Following the transaction, Invitation Homes now owns 87 homes in Nashville, which the Company is currently marketing for future sale.

Pursuant to its strategy to reduce leverage, Invitation Homes intends to use proceeds from the transaction with Tricon primarily to prepay debt.

Roofstock, Inc. acted as an advisor to Invitation Homes on this transaction.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Company's business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources, and other non-historical statements.

