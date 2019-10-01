Invitation Homes to Host Investor & Analyst Day

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) today announced that it will host an Investor & Analyst Day on Friday, October 4, in New York, New York. The event will feature presentations from members of the company's senior leadership team.

Attendance is by invitation only. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.invh.com. The live webcast is expected to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available through November 4, 2019.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences and provides homes where individuals and families can thrive.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Van Winkle

Phone: 844.456.INVH (4684)

Email: IR@InvitationHomes.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kristi DesJarlais

Phone: 972.421.3587

Email: Media@InvitationHomes.com

