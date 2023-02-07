INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call February 14 at 10:00 CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 14 at 10.00 CET, where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the Year-end bulletin 2022.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the report followed by a Q&A session.

The report will be published on February 13, 2022, at 14:00 CET.

A replay of the call and the presentation can be found on www.invisio.com, after the conference call.

Register for the conference

To participate in the conference call, prior registration is required. After registration, you will receive a telephone number and PIN code.

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.

Link to register

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8a8e87979c7f4b9a8458f5c0d6a599a6

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y4njv5px

For further information, please contact:

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Mail: [email protected]

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company operates under two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combining insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interface. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

