Invitation presentation of Boliden's Q2 2026 report

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Boliden

Jul 02, 2026, 03:40 ET

STOCKHOLM, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the second quarter 2026 on Tuesday July 21 at 07:30 (CEST). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09:30 (CEST). The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

To participate via the webcast, please use the link below:

https://boliden.videosync.fi/2026-07-21-q2-2026

To participate in the telephone conference, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5004047

After the call, presentation material and the recorded webcast will be available on our website: www.boliden.com

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark
Director Investor Relations
+46 70 291 5780
[email protected] 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/invitation-presentation-of-boliden-s-q2-2026-report,c4369852

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Boliden

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