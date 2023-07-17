Invitation to a press and analyst conference call for the presentation of Concentric's Second Quarter 2023 Report

REDDITCH, England, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q2 2023 (January-June 2023), will be published on the 26 of July 2023, at 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to participate/join via webcast/telephone conference for a presentation of the report.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. Please see the below detailed information to join in:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET (09:00 UK TIME)

     1.  Access the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tt79rthk/

     2.  Telephone conference 

  • Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
  • In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Telephone conference Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa4a5f5557793491ab37df8b87fba8815

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348

