Invitation to a press and analyst conference in Stockholm for presentation of Concentric's Quarter One 2023 Interim Report

Apr 24, 2023, 02:19 ET

REDDITCH, England, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric's Interim Report for Q1 January-March 2023, will be published on the 3 of May 2023, at 08.00 CET.

At 10.00 CET media, investors and analysts are invited to Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm, for a presentation of the report. There will also be an opportunity to participate via webcast/telephone conference.

President & CEO Martin Kunz and CFO Marcus Whitehouse will host the presentation, which will be held in English and is followed by a Q&A-session. We look forward to your participation. Please see the below detailed information to join in:

Press and analysts conference at 10.00 CET.

Access the webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2gbtezqc

To join the press conference via phone, please pre-register to receive dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. On the conference call you can also participate on the Q&A-session.

Access via phone (pre-register):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI399f3d3f76434c538cf34314a17c872a

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348.

The following files are available for download:

