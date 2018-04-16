Invitation to AAK's Presentation of the First Quarter 2018 on April 23, 2018

No pre-registration is necessary:

The presentation can be followed by phone or via a webcast. Please note that questions may be asked by phone only.

To follow the conference by phone, please use one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 8 566 426 62

DK: +45 8233 3178

UK: +44 2030 089 803

US: +1 855 753 2235

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/aak-q1-2018

It will be possible to watch the webcast after the conference call.

The presentation material will be available under the Investor tab at our website, www.aak.com. The Interim report for the first quarter 2018 will be released on April 23, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO and acting CEO

Mobile: +46 708 95 22 21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information was submitted for publication at 09:50 a.m. CET on April 16, 2018.

