Invitation to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 29 November 2022
Oct 06, 2022, 08:26 ET
Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day will be held on 29 November 2022 at 10.00 - 17.00 CET.
LUND, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the day, executive management will outline the strategic direction and operational performance as well as a deep dive into specific business areas and the opportunities ahead.
The CMD will this year be held at Alfa Laval's site in Söborg outside Copenhagen.
To participate, please register on Alfa Laval's website | Alfa Laval Capital Markets Day 2022 latest 14 November.
For more information:
Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: [email protected]
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobil: +46 730 46 30 90
Beata Ardhe
Executive Assistant
Mail: [email protected]
Tel: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobil: +46 709 36 65 26
